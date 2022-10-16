Colorado Springs, CO

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Names Baby Hog and Hosts a Free Giraffe Contest

Colorado Jill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ea1z1_0ibAz0gY00
Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) On August 12th, 2022, a baby Red River hog joined the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo family. The hoglet was born to Zena, a second-time mom, and Huey, a six-time dad.

In the last two months, the zoo has shared videos on Twitter of the baby hog zooming around its enclosure, sharing snacks with mom and dad, and wallowing in the dirt. The cute critter is quickly becoming a fan favorite, and he now has a name - Augustus. The zoo shared that his name was inspired by his birth month.

Augustus, or Gus for short, is growing fast. The brown and white stripes and spots that provide extra camouflage for the first six months of life are fading, and he looks more and more like mom and dad every day.

Stop by and visit Gus and the rest of the hog family at their habitat in the African Rift Valley.

Delivery Arriving Soon

The African Rift Valley is having a baby boom. Bailey, a 10-year-old reticulated giraffe, is expecting her second calf any day now. The typical giraffe gestation is between fourteen and sixteen months, and Bailey bred with Khalid on July 19th, 2021. With this data, the zoo expects the baby to be born between September 19th and November 19th.

If you enjoy predicting due dates, the zoo invites you to guess the day, hour, and minute the calf will arrive. The winner will receive a behind-the-scenes giraffe experience for up to four people, including zoo admission.

The guess must be entered at least 48 hours before the calf's delivery to be eligible for the contest, so don't delay. Go here to submit your guess.

There is always something fun happening at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. I'll see you there!

