The Popular Venetucci Pumpkin Ale Is Available Starting Today (October 14th)

Photo by BENCE BOROS on Unsplash

(Colorado Springs, CO) The highly-anticipated release of Bristol Brewery's Venetucci Pumpkin Ale is finally here! This Friday, October 14th, the popular brew made with pumpkins from Venetucci Farms will be on tap, and 100% of the proceeds will go to the historic local farm.

The beer typically sells out quickly, so get it while you can.

Venetucci Pumpkin Ale is one of three specialty Benefit Beers being released on Friday. The other two are Smokebrush Porter (proceeds benefit Smokebrush Center for the Arts) and Cheyenne Cañon Ale (proceeds benefit the Friends of Cheyenne Cañon). You can support your community while enjoying a tasty beverage. It doesn't get much better than that!

According to Bristol Brewery's Facebook page, at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Mike Bristol will tap a beer-filled pumpkin and give a group toast at the brewery in the Ivywild School. After the ceremony, the Benefit Brews will be available on tap and in the take-home "Give Back Mix" 12-pack.

The party will include music, free samples, and fun activities. To ensure there is enough brew for everyone, no Benefit Beer growlers or crowlers will be sold. The 12-pack will also be available at local liquor stores.

While enjoying a pint, take some time to stroll around Ivywild School. It was an elementary school built in 1916 that closed in 2009. In 2012, the former school was purchased and transformed into a multi-use building with a brewery, numerous kitchens, and a community market with local gifts.

It is a fun place with an old-school charm. I'll see you there!

Location: 1604 S. Cascade Avenue