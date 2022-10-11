Howl at the Moon With the Wolves at Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center

Image by steve felberg from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) Did a wolf respond the last time you howled at the moon? If your answer is no, it is time to visit the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, an animal sanctuary about 30 miles west of Colorado Springs.

Full Moon Tour

The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center (CWWC) is a home for endangered wolves and educates the public about these impressive animals through tours and special events. An exciting way to learn more about wolves is with a "Full Moon Tour." The next one is November 5th (check-in at 4:00 p.m.).

The event starts with a seasonal beverage and sweets followed by a guided walking tour of the sanctuary. Then, the group hikes up Chinook's Nature Trail to hear the story about CWWC from the center's founder followed by a group howl at the full moon while the wolves howl back.

The tour is approximately two hours, and all participants should wear good walking shoes and warm clothing and bring a flashlight. Advanced registration is required, and tickets are $35 for ages 12 and up and $15 for children ages 8 to 11. No children under eight are allowed on this tour. Reserve your spot here.

Full Moon Feeding Tour

On November 4th and 6th (check-in at 3:45 p.m.), the center will host a "Full Moon Feeding Tour." During this tour, guests will meet the wolf pack and observe them during feeding time. This tour includes free snacks and beverages and a group howl at the end of the tour.

This tour is approximately 1.5 hours, and advanced registration is required. Tickets are $25 for ages 12 and up and $15 for children ages 3 to 11. Go here to learn more about this tour and make reservations.

Special Events

The center also offers special events every month. The October "Howl-o-ween" event has sold out, but tickets to the November "Turkey Toss" are still available. Everyone likes a little turkey in November including the center's wolf, coyote, and fox families. Join the staff as they provide the animals with a seasonal meal (no live turkeys!).

This event is likely to sell out, so reserve your spot early by calling 719-687-9742. The tickets are $40 for ages twelve and up. Children ages six to eleven are $20.

Wolves are an often misunderstood species that are a valuable part of the ecosystem. To learn more about these animals and conservation efforts, visit the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center. It is always a howling good time!