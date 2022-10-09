"Spooky" Magic Town Is Back in Old Colorado City

Image by kalhh from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) There is something sinister and spooky in Old Colorado City, and it is lurking in Michael Garman's gallery. The shop with beautiful hand-crafted sculptures has a hidden gem that transforms every October into a spooky village. The gem is called Magic Town.

Magic Town is a 3,000-square-foot miniature city with highly-detailed cityscapes like the Darby Hotel, the Crown Theater, and Joe's diner. The town has intricate sculptures and surprise elements such as holograms, sound effects, and trick lighting.

Garman began working on the town in 1975 and continued adding to the exhibit for over 45 years spending over one million dollars on the masterpiece. The miniature city is so detailed that you can visit it countless times and always see something new. It is fun for all ages, and there is a scavenger hunt with prizes for those who love a challenge.

Photo by the author

In October, Magic Town is especially thrilling because it transforms into a spooky town with ghosts, zombies, skeletons, spiderwebs, gravestones, and other seasonal surprises. The Halloween-themed village is on display now through October 31st, and it is worth a visit.

Admission prices are $7.50 for adults, $6.00 for seniors age 55+, and $4.00 for children ages 7-12. Children six and under are free. Magic Town is open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m to 5:30 p.m.

Michael Garman passed away in October 2021, but his legacy lives on through his beautiful sculptures and the spectacular, sometimes spooky, Magic Town!

Location : 2418 W. Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs

: 2418 W. Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs There is metered street parking in front of the gallery and several free public parking lots nearby.

