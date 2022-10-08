Colorado Springs, CO

The New Playground at Acacia Park Is Open

Colorado Jill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23bSYB_0iRYnGI100
Acacia Park in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author

(Colorado Springs, CO) Acacia Park, the oldest park in Colorado Springs, has a brand-new playground.

The playground has a colorful toddler area with a small slide, a merry-go-round, and numerous stationary balls to climb or sit on. The surface area is soft rubber to cushion any fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gXXhF_0iRYnGI100
Acacia Park in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author

Another section has a modern climbing structure on top of turf designed for ages 5-12. It has a slide, a variety of stepping stones at different angles and elevations, and climbing nets. The playground equipment is fun and helps to build strength and coordination.

The playground is open now, and the official re-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony is Monday, October 17th at 11:30 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11amqe_0iRYnGI100
Uncle Wilbur's Fountain at Acacia ParkPhoto by the author

In addition to the new play space, Acacia Park is also home to Uncle Wilbur's Fountain, a free public fountain and splash pad that operates from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Uncle Wilbur rises from a concrete pedestal playing the tuba while streams of water spew from the instrument to the delight of the crowd. The performance lasts about six minutes and occurs at the top of the hour when the splash pad is open.

The fountain, designed by Bob and Kat Tudor, was added to the park in 2001 and has become a popular summer stop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q0qLw_0iRYnGI100
Outdoor art at Acacia Park in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author

Acacia Park was donated to the city by General William Jackson Palmer in 1871. It is the city's first park and a welcome green space for relaxing and playing in downtown Colorado Springs.

The park has outdoor art (the snowman that never melts is a favorite), a seasonal outdoor ice skating rink, a bandshell for concerts and performances, a tiny house coffee shop (Story Coffee Company) with excellent drinks, and now an impressive new playground.

I'll see you there!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# park# family fun# playground# Acacia Park# playspace

Comments / 2

Published by

Outdoor Explorer | Animal Lover | Fun Seeker | Community-Minded Writer in Colorado

Colorado Springs, CO
2064 followers

More from Colorado Jill

Colorado Springs, CO

Howl at the Moon With the Wolves at Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center

(Colorado Springs, CO) Did a wolf respond the last time you howled at the moon? If your answer is no, it is time to visit the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, an animal sanctuary about 30 miles west of Colorado Springs.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

"Spooky" Magic Town Is Back in Old Colorado City

(Colorado Springs, CO) There is something sinister and spooky in Old Colorado City, and it is lurking in Michael Garman's gallery. The shop with beautiful hand-crafted sculptures has a hidden gem that transforms every October into a spooky village. The gem is called Magic Town.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

The Conejos Neighborhood Is Gone but Not Forgotten

Chadbourn Gospel Mission in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) Over a hundred years ago, the land that is now America the Beautiful Park in Colorado Springs was a bustling working-class neighborhood.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Garden of the Gods Welcomes Bike and Foot Traffic, But No Cars, on Sunday (October 9th)

(Colorado Springs, CO) Garden of the Gods Park is a sight to behold. The geological wonder is one of the most popular attractions in the city, and there are stunning views in every direction. Unfortunately, it can be challenging to fully appreciate the park when there is lots of auto traffic.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Old Colorado City Has a Spooky Story Stroll Every Day in October

(Colorado Springs, CO) October is here and brought with it cooler temperatures, fall festivals, pumpkins, apple cider, and spooky stories. From October 1st through October 31st, Old Colorado City hosts a spooky "stroll-a-story" event for families.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Harvest Festival at Rock Ledge Ranch on Saturday (October 1st)

(Colorado Springs, CO) Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, a fabulous living history museum in Colorado Springs, is hosting a Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 1st, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)

The McAllister House in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) The McAllister House on Cascade Avenue was the first brick home built in Colorado Springs and is one of the oldest houses in the city. It was built in 1873 for MAJ Henry McAllister and his family. The home was designed by Philadelphia architect George Summers and is the only remaining Summers-designed building in Colorado Springs.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo 24-hour Giraffe Baby Camera Starts Today (September 19th)

(Colorado Springs, CO) Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs is expecting a new baby. On September 15th, the zoo announced that Bailey, a 10-year-old reticulated giraffe, is expecting her second calf.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Last Chance to See Patrick Marold's Incredible Windmill Project in Colorado Springs

The Windmill Project by Patrick MaroldPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) At the base of Austin Bluffs Open Space near Pulpit Rock, there is an outdoor art installation called The Windmill Project. This impressive array has 2000 eight-foot tall polycarbonate tubes with LED lights and wind-activated turbines.

Read full story
6 comments
Colorado State

Smithsonian Magazine Providing Free Tickets to Eighteen Colorado Museums on September 17th

Smithsonian Magazine will host its annual Museum Day on Saturday, September 17th. This yearly promotion encourages people to explore museums and cultural venues around the country with a complimentary ticket provided by the magazine.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

A Swarm of Butterflies and Dragonflies Have Landed in Colorado Springs

"Colorado Skyhawk" by Celeste HodgesPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) More than thirty sculptures of colorful butterflies and dragonflies have temporarily landed on the front lawn of the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Pikes Peak Library Promoting Children's Library Cards With Prizes in September

(Colorado Springs, CO) September is "Library Card Sign-Up Month" and Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is offering incentives to children who register for a new card this month.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Shake Deals at Smashburger and IHOP on National Milkshake Day (September 12th)

Monday, September 12th, is National Milkshake Day, and Smashburger and IHOP will celebrate the popular sweet treat with a special deal. On September 12th, all Smashburger shakes are $3, including the non-dairy ones, a savings of 50% or more.

Read full story
Divide, CO

"Doggy Day Out" Provides a Welcome Break for Shelter Dogs

Outdoor exercise, a change of scenery, and quality time with a caring person can make us feel better. What if we could offer a similar break to a shelter dog?. Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS) in Divide, Colorado, has a fantastic program called "Doggy Day Out" where animal lovers can take a shelter dog for a hike or similar outing to give them a much-needed break from the facility. Shelter life is stressful, and a day out allows the dog to relax and unwind while enjoying quality time with a human friend.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Air Force Academy Planetarium Fall 2022 Schedule and New Reservation System

(Colorado Springs, CO) A wonderful gem on the United States Air Force Academy campus is the Planetarium and STEM Center which offers free movies and live shows to the public. The planetarium was built in 1959 to teach celestial navigation classes to the cadets. With technological advances, the cadets no longer needed these courses, and the planetarium was closed in 2004.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Baby Goats, Puppies, Yoga, and Brews - the Quintessential Colorado Experience

(Colorado Springs, CO) Yoga is fun. It is even more exciting with a four-legged friend nipping at your toes and chewing on your hair. When was the last time you did yoga with a baby animal? If you can't recall, it's time to schedule a session.

Read full story
Colorado State

Free "America the Beautiful" Interagency Pass for All Fourth Graders

Starting September 1st, all fourth graders are eligible for a twelve-month pass that provides free entry to over 2,000 federal recreation sites in the United States and the U.S. territories.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Food Truck Featured on "Good Morning America"

(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado Springs has a new local celebrity - Gold Star Pies. The popular dessert food truck has been serving delicious, homemade, flavorful, sweet artisan pies to the community since 2017.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Colorado Record-Breaking Brook Trout Caught at Monarch Lake

Colorado is an angler's paradise with thousands of miles of stocked rivers, streams, and lakes. The trout-filled waters provide a relaxing, beautiful setting for fishing, and there is always a chance to reel in the next great catch.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy