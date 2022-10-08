The New Playground at Acacia Park Is Open

Acacia Park in Colorado Springs Photo by the author

(Colorado Springs, CO) Acacia Park, the oldest park in Colorado Springs, has a brand-new playground.

The playground has a colorful toddler area with a small slide, a merry-go-round, and numerous stationary balls to climb or sit on. The surface area is soft rubber to cushion any fall.

Acacia Park in Colorado Springs Photo by the author

Another section has a modern climbing structure on top of turf designed for ages 5-12. It has a slide, a variety of stepping stones at different angles and elevations, and climbing nets. The playground equipment is fun and helps to build strength and coordination.

The playground is open now, and the official re-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony is Monday, October 17th at 11:30 a.m.

Uncle Wilbur's Fountain at Acacia Park Photo by the author

In addition to the new play space, Acacia Park is also home to Uncle Wilbur's Fountain, a free public fountain and splash pad that operates from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Uncle Wilbur rises from a concrete pedestal playing the tuba while streams of water spew from the instrument to the delight of the crowd. The performance lasts about six minutes and occurs at the top of the hour when the splash pad is open.

The fountain, designed by Bob and Kat Tudor, was added to the park in 2001 and has become a popular summer stop.

Outdoor art at Acacia Park in Colorado Springs Photo by the author

Acacia Park was donated to the city by General William Jackson Palmer in 1871. It is the city's first park and a welcome green space for relaxing and playing in downtown Colorado Springs.

The park has outdoor art (the snowman that never melts is a favorite), a seasonal outdoor ice skating rink, a bandshell for concerts and performances, a tiny house coffee shop (Story Coffee Company) with excellent drinks, and now an impressive new playground.

I'll see you there!