Garden of the Gods Welcomes Bike and Foot Traffic, But No Cars, on Sunday (October 9th)

Image by Joshua Woroniecki from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) Garden of the Gods Park is a sight to behold. The geological wonder is one of the most popular attractions in the city, and there are stunning views in every direction. Unfortunately, it can be challenging to fully appreciate the park when there is lots of auto traffic.

On Sunday, October 9th, 2022, visitors have a unique opportunity to enjoy the park without motorized vehicles.

From 5:00 a.m. until noon on October 9th, Garden of the Gods Park will be closed to vehicular traffic. Walkers, runners, bikers (e-bikes are allowed), and skaters can explore the park for seven glorious hours without sharing the road with cars and motorcycles.

Motorless Morning happens twice a year, once each spring and fall, and it is the only time that skateboards and longboards are allowed in the park.

As always, Garden of the Gods Park is free.

Visitors can park their cars at the following locations:

Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center (1805 30th Street)

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site (3105 Gateway Road)

Garden of the Gods Trading Post (324 Beckers Lane, Manitou Springs)

Garden of the Gods Park is a beautiful area year-round and is particularly stunning in the fall. The crisp air is refreshing, and the vivid yellow, orange, and red hues create a visually stunning backdrop. It is a perfect place for family photos.

Don't miss the final opportunity of the year to enjoy Garden of the Gods Park in a leisurely, motor-free way. I'll see you on Sunday! For more details, go here.