Old Colorado City Has a Spooky Story Stroll Every Day in October

Image by Benjamin Balazs from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) October is here and brought with it cooler temperatures, fall festivals, pumpkins, apple cider, and spooky stories.

From October 1st through October 31st, Old Colorado City hosts a spooky "stroll-a-story" event for families.

The adventure begins at the library (2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave) where guests will find pages 1-3 of Linda Williams' book, The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything. The remaining story pages are in the downtown area within walking distance of the library.

Guests can get a printed map of the story route at the library or find one here.

At each business, read a page from the book and then go inside where there might be a special treat. There are fourteen stops on the "stroll-a-story" hunt and the last location is the Old Colorado City History Center.

After reading the final story page, take some time to explore the museum. Admission is free and can be toured in under an hour. The history center is in a Queen Anne-style church built in 1890, and exhibits (in the church sanctuary) include vintage toys, housewares, clothing, and a traditional Victorian parlor.

Please note that the history center has limited hours starting in October. They are open Tuesday-Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (closed on Monday and Sunday). Learn more here.

Old Colorado City is a charming area full of history with great shopping and dining. A spooky story stroll is a perfect way to keep the kids entertained while exploring the quaint downtown district.

Happy October!

Please follow me for activities, events, and hidden gems in Colorado Springs.