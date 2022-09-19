Cheyenne Mountain Zoo 24-hour Giraffe Baby Camera Starts Today (September 19th)

Image by John Perrett from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs is expecting a new baby. On September 15th, the zoo announced that Bailey, a 10-year-old reticulated giraffe, is expecting her second calf.

The typical giraffe gestation is between fourteen and sixteen months, so the new baby is due between September 19th and November 19th.

Starting Monday, September 19th, the zoo reported that Bailey will spend the night in the "nursery," a space separate from the rest of the herd until the baby is born. Bailey's stall will have a continuous live stream starting at 4:00 p.m. so giraffe lovers everywhere can watch the birth.

Go here for the live camera.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo giraffe herd Photo by the author

Reticulated giraffes are endangered, and the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has made a significant contribution to growing the herd with over 200 births, a phenomenal achievement.

Bailey's firstborn calf, BB ("Bailey's Baby" - a nickname that became her official name in October 2020) lives at the Denver Zoo. She moved north this summer in support of the Giraffe Species Survival Plan (SSP), a program managed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to create a "genetically diverse" giraffe population in human care.

BB has been paired with five-year-old Dobby, a premature giraffe born at the Denver Zoo in 2017. Dobby overcame significant early health challenges and is now a strong and healthy member of the herd. Perhaps there will be a birth announcement coming from Denver sometime soon.

For now, our attention is on Bailey and the impending arrival of the newest member of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo giraffe family.