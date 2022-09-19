Colorado Springs, CO

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo 24-hour Giraffe Baby Camera Starts Today (September 19th)

Colorado Jill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DiC34_0i1XklIt00
Image by John Perrett from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs is expecting a new baby. On September 15th, the zoo announced that Bailey, a 10-year-old reticulated giraffe, is expecting her second calf.

The typical giraffe gestation is between fourteen and sixteen months, so the new baby is due between September 19th and November 19th.

Starting Monday, September 19th, the zoo reported that Bailey will spend the night in the "nursery," a space separate from the rest of the herd until the baby is born. Bailey's stall will have a continuous live stream starting at 4:00 p.m. so giraffe lovers everywhere can watch the birth.

Go here for the live camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dbixh_0i1XklIt00
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo giraffe herdPhoto by the author

Reticulated giraffes are endangered, and the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has made a significant contribution to growing the herd with over 200 births, a phenomenal achievement.

Bailey's firstborn calf, BB ("Bailey's Baby" - a nickname that became her official name in October 2020) lives at the Denver Zoo. She moved north this summer in support of the Giraffe Species Survival Plan (SSP), a program managed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to create a "genetically diverse" giraffe population in human care.

BB has been paired with five-year-old Dobby, a premature giraffe born at the Denver Zoo in 2017. Dobby overcame significant early health challenges and is now a strong and healthy member of the herd. Perhaps there will be a birth announcement coming from Denver sometime soon.

For now, our attention is on Bailey and the impending arrival of the newest member of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo giraffe family.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# zoo# giraffe# animals# Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Comments / 0

Published by

Outdoor Explorer | Animal lover | Fun Seeker | Community-minded Writer in Colorado

Colorado Springs, CO
2042 followers

More from Colorado Jill

Colorado Springs, CO

Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)

The McAllister House in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) The McAllister House on Cascade Avenue was the first brick home built in Colorado Springs and is one of the oldest houses in the city. It was built in 1873 for MAJ Henry McAllister and his family. The home was designed by Philadelphia architect George Summers and is the only remaining Summers-designed building in Colorado Springs.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Last Chance to See Patrick Marold's Incredible Windmill Project in Colorado Springs

The Windmill Project by Patrick MaroldPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) At the base of Austin Bluffs Open Space near Pulpit Rock, there is an outdoor art installation called The Windmill Project. This impressive array has 2000 eight-foot tall polycarbonate tubes with LED lights and wind-activated turbines.

Read full story
6 comments
Colorado State

Smithsonian Magazine Providing Free Tickets to Eighteen Colorado Museums on September 17th

Smithsonian Magazine will host its annual Museum Day on Saturday, September 17th. This yearly promotion encourages people to explore museums and cultural venues around the country with a complimentary ticket provided by the magazine.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

A Swarm of Butterflies and Dragonflies Have Landed in Colorado Springs

"Colorado Skyhawk" by Celeste HodgesPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) More than thirty sculptures of colorful butterflies and dragonflies have temporarily landed on the front lawn of the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Pikes Peak Library Promoting Children's Library Cards With Prizes in September

(Colorado Springs, CO) September is "Library Card Sign-Up Month" and Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is offering incentives to children who register for a new card this month.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Shake Deals at Smashburger and IHOP on National Milkshake Day (September 12th)

Monday, September 12th, is National Milkshake Day, and Smashburger and IHOP will celebrate the popular sweet treat with a special deal. On September 12th, all Smashburger shakes are $3, including the non-dairy ones, a savings of 50% or more.

Read full story
Divide, CO

"Doggy Day Out" Provides a Welcome Break for Shelter Dogs

Outdoor exercise, a change of scenery, and quality time with a caring person can make us feel better. What if we could offer a similar break to a shelter dog?. Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS) in Divide, Colorado, has a fantastic program called "Doggy Day Out" where animal lovers can take a shelter dog for a hike or similar outing to give them a much-needed break from the facility. Shelter life is stressful, and a day out allows the dog to relax and unwind while enjoying quality time with a human friend.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Air Force Academy Planetarium Fall 2022 Schedule and New Reservation System

(Colorado Springs, CO) A wonderful gem on the United States Air Force Academy campus is the Planetarium and STEM Center which offers free movies and live shows to the public. The planetarium was built in 1959 to teach celestial navigation classes to the cadets. With technological advances, the cadets no longer needed these courses, and the planetarium was closed in 2004.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Baby Goats, Puppies, Yoga, and Brews - the Quintessential Colorado Experience

(Colorado Springs, CO) Yoga is fun. It is even more exciting with a four-legged friend nipping at your toes and chewing on your hair. When was the last time you did yoga with a baby animal? If you can't recall, it's time to schedule a session.

Read full story
Colorado State

Free "America the Beautiful" Interagency Pass for All Fourth Graders

Starting September 1st, all fourth graders are eligible for a twelve-month pass that provides free entry to over 2,000 federal recreation sites in the United States and the U.S. territories.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Food Truck Featured on "Good Morning America"

(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado Springs has a new local celebrity - Gold Star Pies. The popular dessert food truck has been serving delicious, homemade, flavorful, sweet artisan pies to the community since 2017.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Colorado Record-Breaking Brook Trout Caught at Monarch Lake

Colorado is an angler's paradise with thousands of miles of stocked rivers, streams, and lakes. The trout-filled waters provide a relaxing, beautiful setting for fishing, and there is always a chance to reel in the next great catch.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

A Downtown Mural With a Message for Everyone

(Colorado Springs, CO) For twenty-four years, "Art on the Streets" has played an integral role in adding beauty and color to the public spaces in downtown Colorado Springs. Artists from around the world submit proposals to this annual program, and twelve pieces are selected by an independent panel of art curators and practitioners every year.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Honey Festival at Bear Creek Nature Center on Saturday (August 27)

(Colorado Springs, CO) Bears love honey, so it seems fitting that Bear Creek Nature Center is hosting the annual "Honey Harvest and Pollinator Celebration Day." This Saturday, August 27th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the nature center will be buzzing with activity. Guests can observe beekeepers harvesting honey and watch bees in action with the nature center's observation hive.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Welcomes a New Family Member

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs has a new family member. In the early morning hours on Friday, August 12th, a baby Red River Hog was born to a second-time mom, Zena. The father, Huey, is a fifteen-year-old Red River Hog who is now a dad to six.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Local Spotlight: Mary's Mountain Cookies

Peanut Butter Cup cookie from Mary's Mountain Cookies in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) Cookies are the perfect sweet treat. The hand-held dessert requires no utensils, is easy to share, and comes in hundreds of flavors and varieties to satisfy any craving. Now, this ideal dessert can be found in downtown Colorado Springs.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Bemis School of Art Hosts Free "Art Adventure Day" on August 27

(Colorado Springs, CO) When was the last time you unleashed your inner Picasso or Michelangelo? If it's been a while, the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center Bemis School of Art might have just what you need to get the creative juices flowing again.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Burger Bomb Is a Rare Find at Tejon Eatery

The All American Burger at Burger Bomb in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) I love a good burger with a side of fries. As an adult, I cannot eat them as often, but an occasional meal like this nourishes my soul without requiring a larger belt size.

Read full story
8 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Stratton Open Space Reservoir Is a Fun Water Park for Dogs

(Colorado Springs, CO) It's refreshing to jump into the water on a hot day, especially if you have been hiking in a fur coat. The reservoir at Stratton Open Space in southwest Colorado Springs is the perfect place for dogs to cool off after a walk.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy