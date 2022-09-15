Smithsonian Magazine Providing Free Tickets to Eighteen Colorado Museums on September 17th

Image by just-pics from Pixabay

Smithsonian Magazine will host its annual Museum Day on Saturday, September 17th. This yearly promotion encourages people to explore museums and cultural venues around the country with a complimentary ticket provided by the magazine.

This year, eighteen Colorado museums are accepting "Museum Day" tickets.

Denver

History Colorado Center

Center for Colorado Women's History

Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art

Colorado Springs

John May Museum Center (a fascinating bug museum with a collection of over 7,000 insects)

Western Museum of Mining and Industry

Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame & Museum of the American Cowboy

Aspen

Wheeler/Stallard Museum

Holden/Marolt Mining & Ranching Museum

Colorado Cities and Towns With One Participating Museum

Cripple Creek District Museum - Cripple Creek, CO

Hiwan Heritage Park & Museum - Evergreen, CO

American Mountaineering Museum - Golden, CO

Museum of Art Fort Collins - Fort Collins, CO

Fort Garland Museum & Cultural Center - Fort Garland, CO

Ute Indian Museum - Montrose, CO

Dinosaur Ridge - Morrison, CO (This outdoor museum and visitor center is always free )

) El Pueblo History Museum - Pueblo, CO

Trinidad History Museum - Trinidad, CO

Victor Lowell Thomas Museum - Victor, CO

To reserve your complimentary Museum Day ticket, go here. Participants can download one ticket (free general admission for two) per email address.

There are close to 600 museums around the country accepting "Museum Day" tickets including the 18 venues in Colorado. For a list of all participating museums, go here.

