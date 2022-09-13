A Swarm of Butterflies and Dragonflies Have Landed in Colorado Springs

"Colorado Skyhawk" by Celeste Hodges Photo by the author

(Colorado Springs, CO) More than thirty sculptures of colorful butterflies and dragonflies have temporarily landed on the front lawn of the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum.

These magnificent, garden-sized art pieces are by local artists and will be sold through live auction during the Colorado Springs Rotary Club's 15th annual "Butterflies and Boots Gala and Auction" on September 24th, 2022. All proceeds go towards the D11 Arts & Science program and other local and international service programs.

Purchase gala tickets here.

Until the big event, the community can admire, enjoy, and photograph the stunning pieces at their temporary location on the museum's front lawn.

Local artists submit proposals to this popular art/fundraiser project, and only a small number are selected each year. The pieces on display showcase the amazing talent in Colorado Springs.

"Worth Saving" by Hope Aubuchon Photo by the author

Some fun pieces include "Pixelated", a butterfly that looks like it flew right out of the Minecraft world, and a bee-themed piece pictured above by Hope Aubuchon.

"Le Mouvement" by Key$ Photo by the author

The dragonflies are equally colorful and creative with fun themes including tiger and dragon pieces and "Le Mouvement" pictured above by the talented artist, Key$.

The sculptures usually sell for several thousand dollars each and would be a lovely addition to any lawn or garden. If this is out of your price range, the art is available for everyone's viewing pleasure free of charge in downtown Colorado Springs until the gala on September 24th. You don't want to miss it!

Location: 215 S. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs

Please follow me for activities, events, and hidden gems in Colorado Springs.