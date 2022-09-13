Pikes Peak Library Promoting Children's Library Cards With Prizes in September

Photo by Josh Applegate on Unsplash

(Colorado Springs, CO) September is "Library Card Sign-Up Month" and Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is offering incentives to children who register for a new card this month.

Through September 30th, children (ages 12 and younger) will receive a button that says, "I got a library card!" and a voucher for a free kid's meal at Raising Cane's when they sign-up for their first library card.

Additionally, the child will be entered to win a family 4-pack of tickets to one of two exciting events at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts this fall: Blue's Clues and You! Live on Stage (November 18th) or Disney Junior Live on Tour (November 30th).

Learn more about the promotion here.

The Pikes Peak Library District is a fantastic community resource with thousands of books, DVDs, audiobooks, music, and magazines.

The library has programming and events for children, teens, and adults happening most days at one of the fifteen conveniently located library branches. In September, there is a houseplant swap, stuffed animal sleepover, wild wolves presentation, escape room, and so much more. Explore the activity calendar here.

A favorite library resource is the Library of Things, a non-traditional collection that includes practical and cost-saving items like free passes to local museums, a seed garden, hotspots, board games, USB microphones, and book club sets. All of these items are available for check-out with a library card.

September is a great month to introduce your child to the amazing benefits of a library card. Bring them into any PPLD location to get signed up today.

