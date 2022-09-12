Shake Deals at Smashburger and IHOP on National Milkshake Day (September 12th)

Photo by Content Pixie on Unsplash

Monday, September 12th, is National Milkshake Day, and Smashburger and IHOP will celebrate the popular sweet treat with a special deal.

Smashburger

On September 12th, all Smashburger shakes are $3, including the non-dairy ones, a savings of 50% or more.

Smashburger's dairy shakes are made with Häagen-Dazs ice cream and come in various flavors including classic (vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry) and specialty options (Oreo cookies and cream and Reese's peanut butter).

Smashburger also serves non-dairy shakes made with plant-based Eclipse ice cream in the same flavors.

The $3 shake offer is only valid in-store. To redeem, mention the promotion to the cashier.

The participating Colorado Springs locations are:

5320 N. Nevada Avenue (University Village)

9290 Highland Ridge Heights (Briargate area)

1634 S. Nevada Avenue (Broadmoor area)

IHOP Milkshake Deal

On Monday, September 12th, IHOP will celebrate National Milkshake Day with a buy-one-good-one-free milkshake deal between noon and 8:00 p.m. at participating locations.

One dollar from every milkshake sold at IHOP on Monday will go to Comedy Gives Back, a non-profit organization that provides financial grants, mental health treatment, crisis support, and other valuable resources to comedians in need.

Visit IHOP to enjoy a great deal while contributing to a worthy cause.

There are eight restaurants in Colorado Springs/Fountain, and I recommend calling ahead to verify that your preferred location is participating in this promotion. Go here to find an IHOP near you.

Mondays can be hard but you can make this one a tad easier with a sweet treat on National Milkshake Day.

