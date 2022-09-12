"Doggy Day Out" Provides a Welcome Break for Shelter Dogs

Image by Myléne from Pixabay

Outdoor exercise, a change of scenery, and quality time with a caring person can make us feel better. What if we could offer a similar break to a shelter dog?

Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS) in Divide, Colorado, has a fantastic program called "Doggy Day Out" where animal lovers can take a shelter dog for a hike or similar outing to give them a much-needed break from the facility. Shelter life is stressful, and a day out allows the dog to relax and unwind while enjoying quality time with a human friend.

If you love dogs but don't have the time, space, or resources to have a pet of your own, the Doggy Day Out program might be the perfect volunteer opportunity. Volunteers do not need to be residents of Teller County to participate in this fantastic program. Anyone who loves dogs and has basic knowledge about these great animals is encouraged to apply.

Please note that the Doggy Day Out program is a special time for the shelter dog, so if you have a pup of your own, please leave them at home.

If you have a hike or weekend outing planned in Teller County, please consider taking a shelter dog along for the outdoor experience. If possible, post photos of the fun on social media so people can get to know the dog. Hopefully, this will help the pup find a forever home.

Teller County Animal Shelter's "Doggy Day Out" is a great program that needs volunteers. For more details including the participant manual and the volunteer agreement, go here.

