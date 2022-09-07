Colorado Springs, CO

Air Force Academy Planetarium Fall 2022 Schedule and New Reservation System

Colorado Jill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HkUgW_0hlynOJm00
U.S.A.F.A. PlanetariumPhoto by the author

(Colorado Springs, CO) A wonderful gem on the United States Air Force Academy campus is the Planetarium and STEM Center which offers free movies and live shows to the public.

The planetarium was built in 1959 to teach celestial navigation classes to the cadets. With technological advances, the cadets no longer needed these courses, and the planetarium was closed in 2004.

For fifteen years, the building was vacant, but with support from Academy leaders and the help of generous donors, the planetarium reopened to the public in March 2019.

It was open for a year and closed again in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. Thankfully, the 100-seat planetarium with theater-style reclining chairs opened again to the public this spring.

The venue recently published new hours for September 2022, and the facility now requires reservations for Saturday shows. There are four daily shows on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 12:30, 1:30, 3:00, and 4:00 p.m.

The facility is closed on Saturdays with an Air Force Academy home football game (September 3 and 10), and the remaining Saturdays (September 17 and 24) require advanced registration for each show. You can find the schedule and make your free Saturday reservation here.

September films include:

  • Apollo 11
  • Superpower Dogs
  • Great Bear Rain Forest
  • Volcanoes: The Fire of Creation
  • Astronauts
  • Humpback Whales
  • Eclipses and the Phases of the Moon
  • Fighter Pilot: Operation Red Flag
  • Experience the Aurora
  • Dream Big: Engineering Our World
  • Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity
  • Forward to the Moon
  • Oasis in Space
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tRIcI_0hlynOJm00
U.S.A.F.A. Planetarium Live ShowPhoto by the author

September live shows with the planetarium's astronomer are:

  • Night Sky and Universe Tour
  • Night Sky and Solar System Tour

Planetarium Location: 2120 Cadet Drive, United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs (use this map instead of entering the address into a GPS. The GPS directions will take you to the wrong location.) Allow 10-15 minutes to drive to the facility after entering the Academy's north gate.

Visitors need a driver's license or military I.D. and proof of vehicle insurance to enter the United States Air Force Academy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tq7Zi_0hlynOJm00
Mock cadet dorm room at Barry Goldwater Visitor CenterPhoto by the author

After the planetarium, visit the nearby Barry Goldwater Visitor Center (2346 Academy Drive). The venue has free admission and offers an insightful look into the life of an Air Force Academy cadet. There is a mock dorm room, uniforms, memorabilia, and information placards explaining cadet responsibilities and expectations each year of their training.

The center also has an interesting 21-minute film about cadet life that plays every thirty minutes.

I'll see you there!

Please follow me for activities, events, and hidden gems in Colorado.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# planetarium# entertainment# movies# Air Force Academy

Comments / 0

Published by

Outdoor Explorer | Animal lover | Fun Seeker | Community-minded Writer in Colorado

Colorado Springs, CO
2004 followers

More from Colorado Jill

Colorado Springs, CO

A Swarm of Butterflies and Dragonflies Have Landed in Colorado Springs

"Colorado Skyhawk" by Celeste HodgesPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) More than thirty sculptures of colorful butterflies and dragonflies have temporarily landed on the front lawn of the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Pikes Peak Library Promoting Children's Library Cards With Prizes in September

(Colorado Springs, CO) September is "Library Card Sign-Up Month" and Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is offering incentives to children who register for a new card this month.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Shake Deals at Smashburger and IHOP on National Milkshake Day (September 12th)

Monday, September 12th, is National Milkshake Day, and Smashburger and IHOP will celebrate the popular sweet treat with a special deal. On September 12th, all Smashburger shakes are $3, including the non-dairy ones, a savings of 50% or more.

Read full story
Divide, CO

"Doggy Day Out" Provides a Welcome Break for Shelter Dogs

Outdoor exercise, a change of scenery, and quality time with a caring person can make us feel better. What if we could offer a similar break to a shelter dog?. Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS) in Divide, Colorado, has a fantastic program called "Doggy Day Out" where animal lovers can take a shelter dog for a hike or similar outing to give them a much-needed break from the facility. Shelter life is stressful, and a day out allows the dog to relax and unwind while enjoying quality time with a human friend.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Baby Goats, Puppies, Yoga, and Brews - the Quintessential Colorado Experience

(Colorado Springs, CO) Yoga is fun. It is even more exciting with a four-legged friend nipping at your toes and chewing on your hair. When was the last time you did yoga with a baby animal? If you can't recall, it's time to schedule a session.

Read full story
Colorado State

Free "America the Beautiful" Interagency Pass for All Fourth Graders

Starting September 1st, all fourth graders are eligible for a twelve-month pass that provides free entry to over 2,000 federal recreation sites in the United States and the U.S. territories.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Food Truck Featured on "Good Morning America"

(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado Springs has a new local celebrity - Gold Star Pies. The popular dessert food truck has been serving delicious, homemade, flavorful, sweet artisan pies to the community since 2017.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Colorado Record-Breaking Brook Trout Caught at Monarch Lake

Colorado is an angler's paradise with thousands of miles of stocked rivers, streams, and lakes. The trout-filled waters provide a relaxing, beautiful setting for fishing, and there is always a chance to reel in the next great catch.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

A Downtown Mural With a Message for Everyone

(Colorado Springs, CO) For twenty-four years, "Art on the Streets" has played an integral role in adding beauty and color to the public spaces in downtown Colorado Springs. Artists from around the world submit proposals to this annual program, and twelve pieces are selected by an independent panel of art curators and practitioners every year.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Honey Festival at Bear Creek Nature Center on Saturday (August 27)

(Colorado Springs, CO) Bears love honey, so it seems fitting that Bear Creek Nature Center is hosting the annual "Honey Harvest and Pollinator Celebration Day." This Saturday, August 27th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the nature center will be buzzing with activity. Guests can observe beekeepers harvesting honey and watch bees in action with the nature center's observation hive.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Welcomes a New Family Member

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs has a new family member. In the early morning hours on Friday, August 12th, a baby Red River Hog was born to a second-time mom, Zena. The father, Huey, is a fifteen-year-old Red River Hog who is now a dad to six.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Local Spotlight: Mary's Mountain Cookies

Peanut Butter Cup cookie from Mary's Mountain Cookies in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) Cookies are the perfect sweet treat. The hand-held dessert requires no utensils, is easy to share, and comes in hundreds of flavors and varieties to satisfy any craving. Now, this ideal dessert can be found in downtown Colorado Springs.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Bemis School of Art Hosts Free "Art Adventure Day" on August 27

(Colorado Springs, CO) When was the last time you unleashed your inner Picasso or Michelangelo? If it's been a while, the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center Bemis School of Art might have just what you need to get the creative juices flowing again.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Burger Bomb Is a Rare Find at Tejon Eatery

The All American Burger at Burger Bomb in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) I love a good burger with a side of fries. As an adult, I cannot eat them as often, but an occasional meal like this nourishes my soul without requiring a larger belt size.

Read full story
8 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Stratton Open Space Reservoir Is a Fun Water Park for Dogs

(Colorado Springs, CO) It's refreshing to jump into the water on a hot day, especially if you have been hiking in a fur coat. The reservoir at Stratton Open Space in southwest Colorado Springs is the perfect place for dogs to cool off after a walk.

Read full story
2 comments
Palisade, CO

These Colorado-Grown Produce Items Are a Must-Try This Season

(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado is known for beautiful mountains, bright sunshine, year-round outdoor activities, captivating wildlife, and some world-famous produce. Palisade, Colorado, on the western slope of the Rocky Mountains near the Utah border, is known for its peach orchards. The area's mild climate, abundant sunshine, and long growing season provide an ideal environment for this fruit.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Stone Cold Humor in Colorado Springs

(Colorado Springs, CO) Someone in Colorado Springs has a sense of humor and is sharing the joy. On the southwest side of the city just off Highway 115, a long rock border separates a sidewalk from the busy street, and there are some lightly painted treasures mixed in with the multi-colored landscaping rocks.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Family-Owned Dun Sun Serves Asian Fare With Flair

Lucky Belly Tacos at Dun Sun in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) Dun Sun is a family-owned eatery that serves fresh, high-quality Asian fare in a fast-casual environment at The Well in downtown Colorado Springs.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Colorado State Parks Offer Free Military Pass Through August 31

(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado is a beautiful state with plenty of open spaces to explore. There are forty-two state parks in the "Centennial State" with lush forests, rugged mountains, and vast plains all with amazing scenery, cool wildlife, and fresh air.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy