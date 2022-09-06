Baby Goats, Puppies, Yoga, and Brews - the Quintessential Colorado Experience

Image by Lars Nissen from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) Yoga is fun. It is even more exciting with a four-legged friend nipping at your toes and chewing on your hair.

When was the last time you did yoga with a baby animal? If you can't recall, it's time to schedule a session.

Baby Goat Yoga

On Sunday, September 11th, Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga is offering three sessions of yoga (9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 1:00 p.m.) with adorable baby goats at Goat Patch Brewing Company (2727 North Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs).

Each hour-long class will include 45-minutes of yoga followed by 15-minutes of baby goat watching, petting, and holding. The sweet goats might even pose for a photo or two. Tickets are $30 per person.

After the session, pop into Goat Patch Brewing Company for a cold beverage. Each class participant of legal drinking age will receive a $1.00 off coupon for a beer.

Find more information and purchase a ticket here.

Puppy Yoga

On Sunday, September 18th, it's time for yoga with puppies! Rescue Puppy Yoga is an organization that raises funds and helps find foster parents and forever homes for puppies while offering a fantastic yoga experience.

There are three puppy yoga opportunities in Colorado Springs on September 18th:

10:00 a.m. at Goat Patch Brewing Company (2727 North Cascade Ave). Register here.

11:30 a.m. at Goat Patch Brewing Company. Register here.

2:30 p.m. at The Public House (3104 North Nevada Ave). Register here.

The cost is $30 per person, and all ages are welcome. Please arrive 10-15 minutes early to sign a waiver, or you can complete it online here.

The class is 45 minutes, and participants will have 15 minutes afterward to play with the puppies, take photos, and complete adoption applications if interested.

If you are looking for a canine friend, have room in your home for a long-term visitor, or want to interact with some adorable puppies while contributing to a worthy cause, this yoga class is for you.

Don't forget to bring your yoga mat!

Please follow me for activities, events, and hidden gems in Colorado.