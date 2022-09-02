Free "America the Beautiful" Interagency Pass for All Fourth Graders

Colorado Jill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eH37t_0hfUXwOQ00
Image by Jörg Vieli from Pixabay

Starting September 1st, all fourth graders are eligible for a twelve-month pass that provides free entry to over 2,000 federal recreation sites in the United States and the U.S. territories.

The national "Every Kid Outdoors" program encourages children to go outside and explore the history, beauty, and wildlife in our nation's big backyard. The pass provides free park entry to the student and accompanying family members.

The state of Colorado has four beautiful national parks: Black Canyon of the Gunnison, Great Sand Dunes, Mesa Verde, and Rocky Mountain National Park. The Centennial State also has numerous national historic sites, monuments, recreation centers, and eleven national forests and grasslands with more than 14 million acres of protected land for hiking, exploring, and enjoying. These sites are free with the pass.

If you have a fourth grader in the home, you don't want to miss this fantastic benefit. Students can apply for the program here. Please note that you must print the voucher and bring the paper copy to a federal recreation site to receive a pass. Digital copies are not accepted.

Visit one of these federal recreation areas to exchange the "Every Kid Outdoors" voucher for the 4th Grade Interagency Pass effective September 1st, 2022, through August 31st, 2023.

The pass provides free entry to the pass owner (student) and all other passengers in a private, non-commercial vehicle at sites that charge per vehicle. For areas that charge per person, the pass provides free admission to the student and up to three adults.

For more information, go here.

Please follow me for activities, events, and hidden gems in Colorado.

Published by

Outdoor Explorer | Animal lover | Fun Seeker | Community-minded Writer in Colorado

Colorado Springs, CO
1987 followers

