A Downtown Mural With a Message for Everyone

"From U to You" by Annie HongPhoto by the author

(Colorado Springs, CO) For twenty-four years, "Art on the Streets" has played an integral role in adding beauty and color to the public spaces in downtown Colorado Springs. Artists from around the world submit proposals to this annual program, and twelve pieces are selected by an independent panel of art curators and practitioners every year.

The new pieces are introduced to the community in the summer and remain a part of the downtown art scene for twelve months. Some pieces are purchased by the city and become a permanent display like the Humpty Dumpty sculpture in front of the Pikes Peak Center.

In 2022, there were almost 100 proposals submitted, and the twelve winning submissions were six murals and sculptures.

One mural is an interactive art project by Annie Hong on the north exterior wall of 32 N. Tejon Street.

Hong, the artist of "From U to You", encourages people to ponder the question, "What do you need to hear from you?"

A few of the sentiments written on the mural are:

  • "You are worthy of peace"
  • "Slow down - life is to be savored"
  • "Believe in yourself"
  • "Love everyone and everything"
  • "You are not your anxiety"
  • "Persevere"
  • "Remember to breathe deeply and laugh out loud"
  • "Go for it"

The bright, welcoming mural has kind, inspirational, and encouraging words from local community members. It is a nice reminder that there is power in lifting each other up instead of tearing each other down.

Hong's artwork is one of twelve new art displays in downtown Colorado Springs. The pieces are all within easy walking distance, and you will find a walking map here.

Another fascinating downtown art piece is the love vending machine at Co.A.T.I. Uprise. You don't want to miss it!

