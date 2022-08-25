Honey Festival at Bear Creek Nature Center on Saturday (August 27)

Image by PollyDot from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) Bears love honey, so it seems fitting that Bear Creek Nature Center is hosting the annual "Honey Harvest and Pollinator Celebration Day."

This Saturday, August 27th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the nature center will be buzzing with activity. Guests can observe beekeepers harvesting honey and watch bees in action with the nature center's observation hive.

Bear Creek Nature Center also has pollinator gardens where visitors can learn more about native plants that attract bees.

Bees are fascinating creatures. Through pollination, bees support the growth of flowers and trees, which in turn supply food and shelter to animals. They are a vital part of our ecosystem.

Bees also understand the power of community. Each bee has a specific role in the hive, and the insects work together for the greater good. Every bee works to protect all bees - imagine how life might be different if humans had this same hive mentality.

If you are interested in learning more about bees and honey, don't miss this special event on Saturday at Bear Creek Nature Center. The festivities will include guided hikes, activities, and crafts. There will be honey samples and local honey available for purchase. The cost is $2 per person.

Bear Creek Nature Center has a fantastic indoor education center and shaded nature trails. It is a perfect place to spend a Saturday. I'll see you there!