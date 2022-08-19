Colorado Springs, CO

Local Spotlight: Mary's Mountain Cookies

Colorado Jill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QqUbP_0hLCfwAi00
Peanut Butter Cup cookie from Mary's Mountain Cookies in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author

(Colorado Springs, CO) Cookies are the perfect sweet treat. The hand-held dessert requires no utensils, is easy to share, and comes in hundreds of flavors and varieties to satisfy any craving. Now, this ideal dessert can be found in downtown Colorado Springs.

Mary's Mountain Cookies at 7 S. Tejon Street recently celebrated its one-month anniversary. Although the shop is new to Colorado Springs, this Colorado-based franchise has a well-established reputation for amazing cookies.

The founder of Mary's Mountain Cookies (Mary Johns) first made oversized cookies on a Colorado dude ranch. She would pack them in wrangler's saddlebags for them to enjoy at lunch. The cookies were very popular with the guests, and a business plan evolved from there. Mary began baking and shipping the cookies in 1986, and the first store opened in Fort Collins, Colorado in 1991.

Over thirty years later, there are now twenty-two locations in eleven states, including the newest addition in Colorado Springs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r7jxp_0hLCfwAi00
Mary's Mountain Cookies in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author

Mary's Mountain Cookies are gigantic quarter-pound treats that are rich, moist, and perfect for sharing. There are nineteen varieties of cookies including traditional flavors like Snickerdoodle, Oatmeal Raisin, Chocolate Chip, and Peanut Butter that sell for $3.50 each.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D7Alc_0hLCfwAi00
Mary's Mountain Cookies in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author

The gourmet flavors include Dipped Peanut Butter, Caramel Sea Salt, Almond Glaze, Frosted Oreo, S'mores, Monster (peanut butter oatmeal dough with chocolate chips and M&M's), and many more that sell for $3.95 each.

This store also has gluten-free cookies (Chocolate Chip and Snickerdoodle), the decadent "Avalanche" which is two large cookies stuffed with a generous serving of buttercream frosting, cookie party trays, and Josh & John's ice cream-filled cookies.

With so many great choices, it was difficult to decide what to sample first, but I opted for the Peanut Butter Cup cookie. This delicacy is a peanut butter cookie ( with a few chocolate chips mixed in) with mild peanut butter flavored frosting topped with Reese's miniature peanut butter cups and drizzled chocolate. It was delicious with the perfect blend of peanut butter and chocolate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LtCFz_0hLCfwAi00
Peanut Butter Cup CookiePhoto by the author

If you are a cookie lover, you don't want to miss the locally owned and operated Mary's Mountain Cookies in downtown Colorado Springs. Stop by, say hello to owners Pat & Kristy, and enjoy a one-of-a-kind mountain-sized cookie.

While you are downtown, explore the history, shopping, and art in the area too. The Humpty Dumpty sculptures are just south of the cookie store, and one block north is the free motorcycle museum.

I'll see you there!

  • Location: 7 S. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs
  • Hours: Open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Website

Follow me for activities, events, and hidden gems in Colorado Springs and the surrounding area.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# cookies# desserts# sweets# Marys Mountain Cookies

Comments / 0

Published by

Outdoor Explorer | Animal lover | Fun Seeker | Community-minded Writer in Colorado

Colorado Springs, CO
1947 followers

More from Colorado Jill

Colorado Springs, CO

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Welcomes a New Family Member

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs has a new family member. In the early morning hours on Friday, August 12th, a baby Red River Hog was born to a second-time mom, Zena. The father, Huey, is a fifteen-year-old Red River Hog who is now a dad to six.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Bemis School of Art Hosts Free "Art Adventure Day" on August 27

(Colorado Springs, CO) When was the last time you unleashed your inner Picasso or Michelangelo? If it's been a while, the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center Bemis School of Art might have just what you need to get the creative juices flowing again.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Burger Bomb Is a Rare Find at Tejon Eatery

The All American Burger at Burger Bomb in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) I love a good burger with a side of fries. As an adult, I cannot eat them as often, but an occasional meal like this nourishes my soul without requiring a larger belt size.

Read full story
8 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Stratton Open Space Reservoir Is a Fun Water Park for Dogs

(Colorado Springs, CO) It's refreshing to jump into the water on a hot day, especially if you have been hiking in a fur coat. The reservoir at Stratton Open Space in southwest Colorado Springs is the perfect place for dogs to cool off after a walk.

Read full story
2 comments
Palisade, CO

These Colorado-Grown Produce Items Are a Must-Try This Season

(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado is known for beautiful mountains, bright sunshine, year-round outdoor activities, captivating wildlife, and some world-famous produce. Palisade, Colorado, on the western slope of the Rocky Mountains near the Utah border, is known for its peach orchards. The area's mild climate, abundant sunshine, and long growing season provide an ideal environment for this fruit.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Stone Cold Humor in Colorado Springs

(Colorado Springs, CO) Someone in Colorado Springs has a sense of humor and is sharing the joy. On the southwest side of the city just off Highway 115, a long rock border separates a sidewalk from the busy street, and there are some lightly painted treasures mixed in with the multi-colored landscaping rocks.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Family-Owned Dun Sun Serves Asian Fare With Flair

Lucky Belly Tacos at Dun Sun in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) Dun Sun is a family-owned eatery that serves fresh, high-quality Asian fare in a fast-casual environment at The Well in downtown Colorado Springs.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Colorado State Parks Offer Free Military Pass Through August 31

(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado is a beautiful state with plenty of open spaces to explore. There are forty-two state parks in the "Centennial State" with lush forests, rugged mountains, and vast plains all with amazing scenery, cool wildlife, and fresh air.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Looking for Love? Try the Vending Machine at Co.A.T.I. Uprise

(Colorado Springs, CO) Are you tired of looking for love in all the wrong places? If so, I know a spot where love is unexpectedly available - Co.A.T.I. Uprise in downtown Colorado Springs.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Tejon Eatery's Mac Out Serves the Ultimate Comfort Food

(Colorado Springs, CO) Macaroni and cheese - just saying those three words makes my mouth water. A box of pasta with orange-colored powdered cheese sauce was a staple in our pantry when I was younger, and it was one of the first "meals" I learned to cook.

Read full story
Cascade, CO

Santa Claus Is Always in Season at the North Pole

The North Pole: Home of Santa's WorkshopPhoto by the author. For sixty-six years, guests of all ages have been delighted by the North Pole, a magical Santa-themed amusement park nestled in the pine trees on the slope of Pikes Peak. The park, located just a few miles west of Colorado Springs in Cascade, Colorado, provides year-round holiday cheer.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Students in Grades K - 12 Admitted Free to Olympic Museum Through August 15th

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs is a beautiful, 60,000-square-foot facility that will inspire and educate every visitor that walks through its doors.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Colorado-based Smashburger Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Burger Deals (July 22-24)

It's been fifteen years since Smashburger opened its first location in Denver, Colorado!. Today, Smashburger has 5000 employees in more than 350 locations worldwide. This Colorado-based business, founded by Tom Ryan and Rick Schaden in 2007, has made a name for itself in the highly competitive burger business.

Read full story
6 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

"Amelia's Big Idea": A Free Children's Musical in Colorado Springs on Saturday (July 23)

(Colorado Springs, CO) Amelia Smart wants to build a dog park so her pup has a safe place to play. It's a big idea that will require lots of help from members of her community. Can she make her dream a reality? Come find out Saturday during a free performance of "Amelia's Big Idea."

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

The Paleta Bar: A Sweet Treat From the Duke City in Downtown Colorado Springs

The Paleta Bar in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) When the summer heats up, a refreshing way to cool down is with a frozen treat, and The Paleta Bar in Colorado Springs offers a sweet snack like no other.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

The Old Mutt Hut Offers a Loving Home to Abandoned Senior Dogs

(Colorado Springs, CO) A dog works hard for its family by providing protection, companionship, and unconditional love. In its golden years, a dog deserves to reap the benefits of a job well done, but sadly, some aging dogs find themselves without a home.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Starsmore: A Free Visitor and Nature Center in a Historic Colorado Springs Home

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center is where history and nature meet. The center is in a historic home, built in 1922 by William Starsmore and his son, James (Jim), which sits at the entrance of North Cheyenne Cañon Park in southwest Colorado Springs.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Giraffe Born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Now Calls Denver Home

Giraffe at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs has one of the largest reticulated giraffe herds in North America, and fans from around the world delight in getting to know these amazing animals.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Anju: Korean Cuisine in an Artistic and Inviting Atmosphere

Anju Korean Eats in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) If you are searching for delicious Korean food in a casual, lively environment, look no further than Anju Korean Eats in Co.A.T.I. Uprise, a downtown Colorado Springs food hall.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy