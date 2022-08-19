Local Spotlight: Mary's Mountain Cookies

Peanut Butter Cup cookie from Mary's Mountain Cookies in Colorado Springs Photo by the author

(Colorado Springs, CO) Cookies are the perfect sweet treat. The hand-held dessert requires no utensils, is easy to share, and comes in hundreds of flavors and varieties to satisfy any craving. Now, this ideal dessert can be found in downtown Colorado Springs.

Mary's Mountain Cookies at 7 S. Tejon Street recently celebrated its one-month anniversary. Although the shop is new to Colorado Springs, this Colorado-based franchise has a well-established reputation for amazing cookies.

The founder of Mary's Mountain Cookies (Mary Johns) first made oversized cookies on a Colorado dude ranch. She would pack them in wrangler's saddlebags for them to enjoy at lunch. The cookies were very popular with the guests, and a business plan evolved from there. Mary began baking and shipping the cookies in 1986, and the first store opened in Fort Collins, Colorado in 1991.

Over thirty years later, there are now twenty-two locations in eleven states, including the newest addition in Colorado Springs.

Mary's Mountain Cookies in Colorado Springs Photo by the author

Mary's Mountain Cookies are gigantic quarter-pound treats that are rich, moist, and perfect for sharing. There are nineteen varieties of cookies including traditional flavors like Snickerdoodle, Oatmeal Raisin, Chocolate Chip, and Peanut Butter that sell for $3.50 each.

Mary's Mountain Cookies in Colorado Springs Photo by the author

The gourmet flavors include Dipped Peanut Butter, Caramel Sea Salt, Almond Glaze, Frosted Oreo, S'mores, Monster (peanut butter oatmeal dough with chocolate chips and M&M's), and many more that sell for $3.95 each.

This store also has gluten-free cookies (Chocolate Chip and Snickerdoodle), the decadent "Avalanche" which is two large cookies stuffed with a generous serving of buttercream frosting, cookie party trays, and Josh & John's ice cream-filled cookies.

With so many great choices, it was difficult to decide what to sample first, but I opted for the Peanut Butter Cup cookie. This delicacy is a peanut butter cookie ( with a few chocolate chips mixed in) with mild peanut butter flavored frosting topped with Reese's miniature peanut butter cups and drizzled chocolate. It was delicious with the perfect blend of peanut butter and chocolate.

Peanut Butter Cup Cookie Photo by the author

If you are a cookie lover, you don't want to miss the locally owned and operated Mary's Mountain Cookies in downtown Colorado Springs. Stop by, say hello to owners Pat & Kristy, and enjoy a one-of-a-kind mountain-sized cookie.

While you are downtown, explore the history, shopping, and art in the area too. The Humpty Dumpty sculptures are just south of the cookie store, and one block north is the free motorcycle museum.

I'll see you there!

Location : 7 S. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs

: 7 S. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs Hours : Open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

: Open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Website

