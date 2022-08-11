These Colorado-Grown Produce Items Are a Must-Try This Season

Image by Alicja from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado is known for beautiful mountains, bright sunshine, year-round outdoor activities, captivating wildlife, and some world-famous produce.

Palisade Peaches

Palisade, Colorado, on the western slope of the Rocky Mountains near the Utah border, is known for its peach orchards. The area's mild climate, abundant sunshine, and long growing season provide an ideal environment for this fruit.

J.P. Harlow and his wife planted the first peach trees in the Palisade area around 1882. Their initial growing attempts failed, but they didn't give up, and with tenacity and fertilizer, their orchard began producing a bountiful, award-winning crop.

Today, Palisade is known as the "Peach Capital of Colorado" with delicious, sweet peaches available from late June to early October.

Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Rocky Ford Cantaloupe

The Rocky Ford cantaloupe is a juicy, sweet melon grown in the southeastern part of Colorado along the Arkansas River near the small town of Rocky Ford. The hot, dry days and cool nights provide the perfect growing conditions for this sweet fruit.

According to Smith Farms, cantaloupes were first grown in the Rocky Ford area in 1886, and by 1895 they were being shipped by train to St. Louis and later New York. A national star was born when the Colorado-grown cantaloupe reached the Big Apple.

In addition to harvesting millions of cantaloupe, the Rocky Ford region is also well-known for watermelon. The melon harvest season is from mid-July through mid-September.

Image by Abdulhakeem Samae from Pixabay

Olathe Sweet Corn

Olathe, Colorado, a small town of approximately 1800, has a big reputation for super sweet corn. They host a rip-roaring annual corn festival the first week of August, where visitors can eat their fill of the fresh, hand-picked starchy vegetable.

If you missed the festival this year, do not despair because the sweet produce arrives in grocery stores around the state this month (August).

Grab a few ears of corn and enjoy an "amaizeingly" tasty, home-grown treat.

Image by Jason Goh from Pixabay

Pueblo Chile

Spicy debates often erupt between fans of New Mexico's Hatch chili and Colorado's Pueblo chile.

The Hatch chili has a long and established reputation, but the Pueblo chili has become a worthy competitor since entering the pepper scene in the 1990s. The Pueblo chili tends to be hotter than its southern neighbor, and it grows up towards the sun rather than hanging down.

If you like spice in your life, look no further than Pueblo. The Pueblo Chili Growers Association reports that early batches of this bold pepper are roasting now at local farm stands. Get it while it's hot!

2022 Colorado Springs Farmers Markets

The time is ripe to enjoy fresh Colorado produce, and our local farmers' markets are a great place to shop for these home-grown treats. There are numerous markets available most days of the week in Colorado Springs including:

