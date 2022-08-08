Stone Cold Humor in Colorado Springs

Rock by unknown artist Photo by author

(Colorado Springs, CO) Someone in Colorado Springs has a sense of humor and is sharing the joy.

On the southwest side of the city just off Highway 115, a long rock border separates a sidewalk from the busy street, and there are some lightly painted treasures mixed in with the multi-colored landscaping rocks.

Rock by unknown creative Photo by author

In the last several months, I have seen more than twenty rocks with jokes and funny quotes in this unassuming area. The writing and design suggest they are all created by one clever person.

The hand-painted rocks blend perfectly with the natural landscape, so one can easily walk by without noticing the hidden gems. Those who are paying attention will find an unexpected jolt of joy.

A few of my favorite rocks are:

“I was normal three cats ago.”

“My life is based on a true story.”

“Some days it's just not worth gnawing through the straps."

"I like coffee and maybe three people."

"Square box, round pizza, triangle slices...I'm confused."

Rock painted by unknown artist Photo by the author

I don’t know who is placing these surprise finds in this public space, but I appreciate them.

There are daily opportunities to spread kindness. Sometimes our kind acts are directed at a specific person (holding the door, giving a compliment), and other times we must trust that our kindness will find the person who needs it the most (donations, randomly placed painted rocks).

In Colorado Springs, an anonymous person is sharing a smile with strangers strolling along a sidewalk. Joy appears in unexpected places. A big thank you to this community member who is doing their part to brighten someones day.

Another surprise treat in Colorado Springs is "love" at this vending machine.

