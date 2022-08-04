Family-Owned Dun Sun Serves Asian Fare with Flair

Lucky Belly Tacos at Dun Sun in Colorado Springs Photo by the author

(Colorado Springs, CO) Dun Sun is a family-owned eatery that serves fresh, high-quality Asian fare in a fast-casual environment at The Well in downtown Colorado Springs.

On a recent visit, we tried three Dun Sun dishes, including the Lucky Bell Tacos (cover photo). This entree is a tasty fusion of marinated pork belly, pickled onion, cilantro, and sesame cabbage on three Bao buns. The savory Dun Sun sauce (sweet and spicy sriracha and Thai sauce) comes on the side.

The wheat-based buns were light and fluffy with a hint of sweetness, and the thick-cut, salted pork was tender with a crisp edge. The purple cabbage and pickled onions added nice texture and color to the dish.

Garlic Wok Edamame at Dun Sun Photo by the author

The Garlic Wok Edamame was a generous serving of lightly braised and par-cooked edamame and garlic served on a bed of sweet and spicy Thai sauce with a sprinkling of sesame seeds. It was a delicious, shareable appetizer or side dish.

Lastly, we ordered a build-your-own Bodhi Bowl. This entree includes a base (rice, greens, or half of each), protein (pork belly, bulgogi, avocado, or ginger tofu), sauce, and choice of vegetables (carrot, watermelon radish, green onions, cilantro, and pickled onion).

Bodhi Bowl from Dun Sun in Colorado Springs Photo by the author

Our bowl had Jasmine rice, bulgogi, Thai sesame peanut sauce, carrots, and green onions. It was a colorful, flavor-filled entree that was light yet filling and a nice summer meal.

Tiger's Blood Boba Refresher at Dun Sun in Colorado Springs Photo by the author

As the beverage, I had my first ever boba refresher. The Tiger's Blood was a strawberry lemonade with lychee-flavored popping pearls that provide a hint of flavor and great texture. It was weirdly satisfying to chew a drink.

All the menu items sampled at Dun Sun were fresh, beautifully plated, and delicious. We will certainly be back!

The Well

Dun Sun is one of three kitchens (a fourth is expected soon) at The Well, a downtown food hall that opened in April 2022.

Food halls, a growing trend in the last decade, are a hub of activity often centered around several restaurant concepts with a shared dining area.

The Well is a bright, inviting food hall with large windows and a spacious outdoor dining area. The all-season patio is a multi-purpose space for dining and community events such as yoga, pop-up art exhibits, live music, and trivia. The monthly schedule can be viewed here.

Outdoor patio at The Well Photo by the author

While dining at The Well, don't forget to check in using the Patio Party Passport to earn an entry for a weekly downtown gift card giveaway. Winners are announced every Thursday through September 30th, 2022.

Location : 315 E. Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs

: 315 E. Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs Dun Sun Menu

This story is the ninth article in a ten-part series exploring food halls in downtown Colorado Springs. The previously published pieces are Samich Shack, Kumbala, Crispy Chick, bōl, Noble Burger, Anju Korean Eats, The Paleta Bar, and Mac Out.