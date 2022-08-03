Colorado State Parks Have a Free Military Pass in August

Image by Janet Meyer from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado is a beautiful state and has plenty of open spaces to explore. There are forty-two state parks with lush forests, rugged mountains, and vast plains all with beautiful scenery and fascinating wildlife. During August, these spectacular sights are free for our military members (active duty, veterans, and National Guard).

Eligible individuals can pick up an August Military Pass starting August 1st at any state park office or Colorado Parks and Wildlife office. Acceptable proof of military service includes a military identification card (active or retired), DD-214, DD Form 2765, DD Form 2, or a current Colorado driver's license or state-issued identification card with the word "Veteran" on it.

The pass provides free admission to the park, but other park fees still apply such as camping and fishing fees. Learn more about the military pass here and go here to find a Colorado State Park near you.

The largest state park in Colorado is State Forest located east of Walden, Colorado in the northern part of the state. The park has more than 70,000 acres and is considered the "moose viewing capital of Colorado."

The smallest Colorado state park is Rifle Falls located in Garfield County. This 48-acre park is small but mighty popular due to its cascading triple waterfall.

There is so much to do at the state parks including hiking, enjoying a picnic, casting a line, watching for birds, or forest bathing. Whether you have a few hours or a whole day, spending time in nature can be a relaxing, health-promoting activity that provides a welcome break from the busyness of life.

As writer Anne Lamott said, “Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including you.” Let's all unplug and enjoy the beauty around us. I will see you at the park!