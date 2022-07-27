Tejon Eatery's Mac Out Serves the Ultimate Comfort Food

Buffalo Chicken at Mac Out Photo by the author

(Colorado Springs, CO) Macaroni and cheese - just saying those three words makes my mouth water.

A box of pasta with orange-colored powdered cheese sauce was a staple in our pantry when I was younger, and it was one of the first "meals" I learned to cook.

A warm bowl of macaroni & cheese is still a favorite, but my taste for this comfort food has matured beyond the boxed variety. Thankfully, I discovered Mac Out: Everything Mac n' Cheese.

Mac Out is a kitchen at Tejon Eatery that serves heaping bowls of freshly-made macaroni & cheese that can be eaten plain or with various toppings.

I tried the Buffalo Chicken. This entree has pieces of chicken, chunks of blue cheese, and thin slices of celery on a bed of creamy macaroni and cheese with a generous serving of Frank's Hot Sauce.

The hot sauce was milder than I expected, but the blue cheese had a bold flavor that stood out in the dish.

The macaroni and cheese was rich and creamy with firm, not mushy, pasta. The sprinkling of chopped celery on top added a nice crisp texture to the dish. It tasted as good as it looked.

My dining companion had the BBQ Pulled Pork with shredded pork, provolone cheese, and pickled jalapenos over a hearty serving of macaroni and cheese with fried onions on the top.

The tangy barbeque sauce and creamy cheese base complemented each other well, and the onions provided a nice crunch to the dish.

Both entrees came in a small cast-iron skillet that kept the meal warm to the last bite. The rich, carbohydrate-heavy dish was filling and could easily be shared.

In addition to macaroni and cheese, Mac Out also serves loaded french fries and onion rings with the same topping combinations as the signature pasta dish.

Mac Out is one of ten eateries at the downtown Colorado Springs food hall, Tejon Eatery. The large venue has plenty of dining space, two bars, several large TVs, pool tables, shuffleboard, foosball, a giant Connect Four game, and a free motorcycle museum.

The downtown food hall is not just a place to eat. It is a community gathering spot in the heart of the city with a fun, welcoming environment, friendly employees, and delicious macaroni and cheese.

I'll see you there!

Location : 19 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs

: 19 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs Hours : Wednesday & Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. CLOSED on Monday & Tuesday.

Website

