Cascade, CO

Santa Claus Is Always in Season at the North Pole

Colorado Jill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33UiEJ_0grwdNKA00
The North Pole: Home of Santa's WorkshopPhoto by the author

For sixty-six years, guests of all ages have been delighted by the North Pole, a magical Santa-themed amusement park nestled in the pine trees on the slope of Pikes Peak. The park, located just a few miles west of Colorado Springs in Cascade, Colorado, provides year-round holiday cheer.

As you enter the park, you step into a magical wonderland with Christmas music filling the crisp air. The North Pole is often several degrees cooler than the city and provides a welcome respite from the summer heat or plenty of festive snow during the winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=338IlJ_0grwdNKA00
North Pole: Santa's WorkshopPhoto by the author

The amusement park has over twenty-four holiday-themed rides like the Peppermint Slide, Prancer's Scrambler, Sleigh Ride, Tilt-a-Whirl, Santa's Train, Sky Ride, and the world's highest Ferris wheel! Some are child-only, and others have height requirements or require an adult passenger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X1BsN_0grwdNKA00
North Pole CarouselPhoto by the author

The park has a working Herschell-Spillman Carousel built in 1919 with original, hand-carved horses. This beautiful carousel has been at the North Pole since 1966, and reindeer joined the horses to add to the Christmas theme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ysFx_0grwdNKA00
The North Pole in ColoradoPhotos by the author

In addition to the rides, Bavarian-style houses create a festive village environment. There is a toy store, a candy shop, restaurants, a post office, a small chapel, a glass blower hut, and of course, Santa's house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7aiH_0grwdNKA00
North Pole: Home of Santa's WorkshopPhoto by the author

There are fun, whimsical pieces that add to the holiday spirit throughout the park. There is a "Countdown to Christmas" clock, snowman & reindeer statues, a massive polar bear with a Santa hat, Christmas-themed totem poles, and a historic Wurlitzer military band organ that plays music on the hour.

The North Pole is so much more than carnival rides. It is a Christmas wonderland where you can:

  • Take a card to the post office for the "North Pole, Colorado" postmark.
  • Mail a letter to Santa in the special mailbox outside Santa's house (no postage required).
  • Watch "Tales from the Enchanted Forest", a live magic show with Balthazar the Christmas Wizard performing on Monday, Thursday, and Friday. The "Fairytale Revue" performs on Saturday and Sunday.
  • Enjoy a picnic lunch while listening to Christmas music in the crisp mountain air.
  • Take a selfie with Santa Bear (or Rudolph or a snowman).
  • Shop for toys, decorations, Colorado-themed merchandise, and sweets in a Christmas village.
  • Visit Santa Claus in his house.
  • Play arcade games at the Skee-ball and Shooting Gallery.
  • Enjoy a sandwich, hamburger, or ice cream from Miss Muffet's Snack Shop at the Sugar Plum Terrace.
  • Watch Elmer the Elf sing Christmas tunes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22w5aB_0grwdNKA00
Elmer the Elf at the North PolePhoto by the author

The North Pole: Home of Santa's Workshop is a nostalgic treasure that has provided holiday joy to all ages since 1956. You don't want to miss it!

Admission to the park is free, and no reservations are required during the summer and fall.

The unlimited ride wristbands cost $30 per person for ages three and up. There is a $5 senior (guests 60+) and military discount with I.D.

The holiday season starts in November and reservations are required at that time. The price is $30 per person for park entry, all rides, attractions, and shows. Go here for more information on reservations.

The North Pole has plenty of free parking with restrooms and water fill stations throughout the park. It is a clean, well-maintained venue with friendly employees and a wonderful Christmas spirit.

I'll see you there!

  • Location: 5050 Pikes Peak Highway, Cascade, Colorado
  • Website
  • The park is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday

