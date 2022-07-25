Students in Grades K - 12 Admitted Free to Olympic Museum Through August 15th

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs Photo by the author

(Colorado Springs, CO) The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs is a beautiful, 60,000-square-foot facility that will inspire and educate every visitor that walks through its doors.

This museum is packed with Olympic memorabilia, interactive displays, video clips, and fascinating athlete stories. A highlight of the facility is a state-of-the-art "athlete training" area where guests can virtually try a bobsled run, alpine skiing, archery, track, and sled hockey.

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs Photo by the author

Guests can explore the galleries and exhibits at their own pace. The final stop on the self-guided tour is a ten-minute film with Olympic footage and interviews with well-known Team U.S.A. athletes. This excellent film may require a tissue or two.

The museum is designed for all ages and abilities and is definitely worth a visit.

From now until August 15th, 2022, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum will offer free admission to students from elementary through high school.

Visitors can receive up to four student admissions per adult ticket (adult general admission is $24.95). Go here to purchase online tickets and use the discount code "STUDENT" at checkout.

The museum is open seven days a week, and guests should allow a minimum of two hours to tour the facility. Metered parking is available near the museum and is the most cost-effective option. There is also a nearby privately-owned parking lot for $15/day.

For more information on one of the top attractions in Colorado Springs, go here.