Colorado Springs, CO

"Amelia's Big Idea": A Free Children's Musical in Colorado Springs on Saturday (July 23)

Colorado Jill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gf7I6_0gnZePow00
Image by Rebecca Scholz from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) Amelia Smart wants to build a dog park so her pup has a safe place to play. It's a big idea that will require lots of help from members of her community. Can she make her dream a reality? Come find out Saturday during a free performance of "Amelia's Big Idea."

"Amelia's Big Idea" is a children's musical created by Heather Beasley, Richie Cannaday, and Edie Carey that highlights the power of working together to make things happen in a community.

This fabulous production by the Butterfly Effect Theater of Colorado (BETC) Theater Truck will be performed in Colorado Springs at Antlers Park (31 W. Pikes Peak Avenue) on Saturday, July 23 at 1:00 p.m.

Bring lawn chairs or a blanket and enjoy this free performance in a historic downtown park.

Children will learn valuable lessons about community and teamwork through fun songs and live acoustic music. This show is suggested for ages 4 through 12.

The BETC Theater Truck has been traveling around Colorado all summer providing free performances to communities around the state. We are lucky to have them in our neighborhood this weekend, and Antlers Park is the perfect spot because it is the site of a future dog park.

The proposed plan includes a grassy canine play area, a water spray feature for the pups, and a special use area for smaller dogs or training classes. You can see the park plan here.

This weekend, preview the new dog space and enjoy a lively musical at Antler's Park. Leashed pets are welcome. The fun starts at noon, and the performance begins at 1:00 p.m. For more information, go here.

  • Location: Antlers Park, 31 W. Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs
  • Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022

After the show, help the family cool off with a frozen treat at The Paleta Bar in Co.A.T.I. Uprise, a downtown food hall. With seventeen paleta flavors, eight dipping choices, twelve toppings, and six fresh fruit options, there are almost 10,000 ways to enjoy this gourmet frozen treat.

I'll see you there!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Summer Fun# musical# theater# family theater# children

Comments / 0

Published by

Outdoor enthusiast | Animal lover | Museum enjoyer | Community-minded psychologist & writer exploring all things Colorado

Colorado Springs, CO
1911 followers

More from Colorado Jill

Colorado Springs, CO

Students in Grades K - 12 Admitted Free to Olympic Museum Through August 15th

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs is a beautiful, 60,000-square-foot facility that will inspire and educate every visitor that walks through its doors.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

The Paleta Bar: A Sweet Treat From the Duke City in Downtown Colorado Springs

The Paleta Bar in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) When the summer heats up, a refreshing way to cool down is with a frozen treat, and The Paleta Bar in Colorado Springs offers a sweet snack like no other.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

The Old Mutt Hut Offers a Loving Home to Abandoned Senior Dogs

(Colorado Springs, CO) A dog works hard for its family by providing protection, companionship, and unconditional love. In its golden years, a dog deserves to reap the benefits of a job well done, but sadly, some aging dogs find themselves without a home.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Starsmore: A Free Visitor and Nature Center in a Historic Colorado Springs Home

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center is where history and nature meet. The center is in a historic home, built in 1922 by William Starsmore and his son, James (Jim), which sits at the entrance of North Cheyenne Cañon Park in southwest Colorado Springs.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Giraffe Born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Now Calls Denver Home

Giraffe at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs has one of the largest reticulated giraffe herds in North America, and fans from around the world delight in getting to know these amazing animals.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

The Well Serves a Noble Burger in Colorado Springs

Noble Burger at The Well in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) The Well, the newest food hall in downtown Colorado Springs, opened its doors in April 2022 on the corner of Pikes Peak Avenue and Weber. It has a bright, airy, inviting feel with large windows and a spacious outdoor dining area.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Anju: Korean Cuisine in an Artistic and Inviting Atmosphere

Anju Korean Eats in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) If you are searching for delicious Korean food in a casual, lively environment, look no further than Anju Korean Eats in Co.A.T.I. Uprise, a downtown Colorado Springs food hall.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Cool Off in Colorado Springs With a Summer Foam Party (July 12 & 14)

(Colorado Springs, CO) It's toasty warm in Colorado Springs right now. To help beat the heat, grab the swimsuits, pile the kids in the car, and head to the park to cool down with some bubble-filled outdoor fun.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

$3 Milkshakes at Smashburger This Weekend (July 8 -10)

(Colorado Springs, CO) July is National Ice Cream Month, and Smashburger is celebrating America's favorite frozen treat in a big way. This weekend, July 8th through July 10th (Friday - Sunday), Smashburger has its 2022 "Summer Sip Trio" milkshakes for just $3 each. Beat the summer heat with a thick, creamy, delicious shake.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Kitten Meet & Greet on Sunday in Downtown Colorado Springs

(Colorado Springs, CO) National Kitten Day is Sunday, July 10th, and a great way to celebrate this special day is with a kitten meet and greet. From noon to 2:00 p.m., the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) will have plenty of kittens to cuddle at Berkshire Hathaway in downtown Colorado Springs (216 N. Tejon Street).

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Helen Hunt Falls Is a Beautiful and Free Attraction in Colorado Springs

Helen Hunt Falls in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) You don't have to travel far in Colorado Springs to find a beautiful waterfall. North Cheyenne Cañon Park, on the southwest side of the city, has an extensive trail system, two visitor centers, and a waterfall that is a must-see.

Read full story
6 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Yoga With Rescue Puppies Is Coming to Colorado Springs

(Colorado Springs, CO) Yoga is more fun with a friend - especially a four-legged puppy friend!. Rescue Puppy Yoga is an organization that raises funds and helps find foster parents and forever homes for puppies while offering a fantastic yoga experience.

Read full story

7- Eleven's Free Slurpee Day Is an Extended Party This Year

Summer and Slurpees go together. When it is hot outside, nothing is quite as refreshing as an icy-cold, flavored drink slurped through a straw. It might trigger a brain freeze since the beverage is a chilly 28 degrees, but it's worth the temporary discomfort for this sweet summer staple.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's First Spring Baby Has a Name

Blanca and Lena at the Cheyenne Mountain ZooPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) On May 4th, the first spring baby was born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. It was a Rocky Mountain goat calf born to first-time mom Lena.

Read full story
2 comments
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Library District Paying Kids $100 to Read This Summer

(Pueblo, CO) Who doesn't like a good challenge, especially one that pays well? This summer, Pueblo City-County Library District is encouraging children to read and paying them to do so - a fun summer job.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Outdoor Skills Day at Mueller State Park on Saturday (June 25)

(Colorado Springs, CO) Mueller State Park on the west side of Pikes Peak has over 5,000 acres of beautiful forests and grasslands. It is home to elk, black bears, mule deer, mountain lions, and over 115 species of birds. This state treasure is a 40-minute drive from Colorado Springs, and this weekend is a great time to visit.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Free Landscape Designs at the Conservation and Environmental Center

"Low Maintenance" landscape design at Colorado Springs Conservation and Environmental CenterPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) It is not easy to grow things in Colorado Springs with the clay soil, dry conditions, intense sun, varying temperatures, and wind.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Chicken & Waffles Are a Hit at Tejon Eatery's Crispy Chick

Chicken and waffles at the Crispy ChickPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) Tejon Eatery and Bar in downtown Colorado Springs has delicious food, good drinks, a central location, entertainment, and a free museum. What else do you need?

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Celebrate Dad With These Budget-Friendly Father's Day Events

(Colorado Springs, CO) Parenting is hard work, and good fathers deserve a celebration. There are several budget-friendly ways to honor a dad this Father's Day in and around Colorado Springs.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy