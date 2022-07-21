"Amelia's Big Idea": A Free Children's Musical in Colorado Springs on Saturday (July 23)

Image by Rebecca Scholz from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) Amelia Smart wants to build a dog park so her pup has a safe place to play. It's a big idea that will require lots of help from members of her community. Can she make her dream a reality? Come find out Saturday during a free performance of "Amelia's Big Idea."

"Amelia's Big Idea" is a children's musical created by Heather Beasley, Richie Cannaday, and Edie Carey that highlights the power of working together to make things happen in a community.

This fabulous production by the Butterfly Effect Theater of Colorado (BETC) Theater Truck will be performed in Colorado Springs at Antlers Park (31 W. Pikes Peak Avenue) on Saturday, July 23 at 1:00 p.m.

Bring lawn chairs or a blanket and enjoy this free performance in a historic downtown park.

Children will learn valuable lessons about community and teamwork through fun songs and live acoustic music. This show is suggested for ages 4 through 12.

The BETC Theater Truck has been traveling around Colorado all summer providing free performances to communities around the state. We are lucky to have them in our neighborhood this weekend, and Antlers Park is the perfect spot because it is the site of a future dog park.

The proposed plan includes a grassy canine play area, a water spray feature for the pups, and a special use area for smaller dogs or training classes. You can see the park plan here.

This weekend, preview the new dog space and enjoy a lively musical at Antler's Park. Leashed pets are welcome. The fun starts at noon, and the performance begins at 1:00 p.m. For more information, go here.

Location: Antlers Park, 31 W. Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs

Antlers Park, 31 W. Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022

After the show, help the family cool off with a frozen treat at The Paleta Bar in Co.A.T.I. Uprise, a downtown food hall. With seventeen paleta flavors, eight dipping choices, twelve toppings, and six fresh fruit options, there are almost 10,000 ways to enjoy this gourmet frozen treat.

I'll see you there!