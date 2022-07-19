The Paleta Bar: A Sweet Treat From the Duke City in Downtown Colorado Springs

The Paleta Bar in Colorado Springs Photo by the author

(Colorado Springs, CO) When the summer heats up, a refreshing way to cool down is with a frozen treat, and The Paleta Bar in Colorado Springs offers a sweet snack like no other.

The downtown dessert shop has seventeen flavors of paleta, a Mexican ice pop, including lime, watermelon, vanilla, strawberry, cookies & cream, banana, and pistachio.

The Paleta Bar in Colorado Springs Photo by the author

The paleta selection is the first step. Next, decide whether to eat it plain, have it dipped in chocolate, or rolled in chili powder. If you opt to have the bar dipped in chocolate, there are three types (milk, white, and dark), and the dessert can be fully or half-dipped.

The third decision is the topping, and there are twelve to choose from including sprinkles, graham crackers, nuts, coconut, Oreos, and Fruity Pebbles cereal. Finally, you can top the decadent bar with fresh fruit if desired.

Vanilla paleta from The Paleta Bar in Colorado Springs Photo by the author

On my first visit to The Paleta Bar, I tried a vanilla paleta half-dipped in dark chocolate with a coconut topping. It was the perfect mix of flavors reminiscent of an Almond Joy candy bar. Best of all, the ice pop remained solidly frozen despite the dunk into warm chocolate.

Cookies & cream paleta dipped in milk chocolate and rolled in Oreo crumbles Photo by the author

My son chose a cookies & cream paleta that was fully dipped in milk chocolate and rolled in Oreo crumbles. It was a beautiful, photo-worthy dessert that tasted even better than it looked.

Cookies & cream paleta half-dipped in white chocolate with sprinkles Photo by the author

Our third bar was a cookies & cream paleta half-dipped in white chocolate and rolled in colorful sprinkles. This milk-based bar was icy yet creamy - a unique mix between a popsicle and ice cream. It was quite refreshing on a hot summer day.

With seventeen paleta flavors, eight dipping choices, twelve toppings, and six fresh fruit options, there are almost 10,000 ways to enjoy a gourmet frozen treat at The Paleta Bar.

It will take over twenty-five years of daily paleta eating to try every available option. It's best to get started now!

A Treat From the Duke City

The Paleta Bar is relatively new to Colorado Springs having been imported from the Duke City in 2021. It is the first of its kind in the state, but I suspect it won't be the last.

The first Paleta Bar opened in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2017, and the popular franchise has grown at lightning speed with more than thirty locations in seven states.

These decadent frozen treats are especially good in Colorado Springs because they are found at the vibrant downtown food hall, Co.A.T.I. Uprise. It doesn't get much cooler than that!

Location : 514 S. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, 80903

: 514 S. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, 80903 Menu

This piece is the seventh article in a ten-part series exploring food halls in downtown Colorado Springs. The previously published articles are Samich Shack, Kumbala, Crispy Chick, bōl, Noble Burger, and Anju Korean Eats.