Giraffe Born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Now Calls Denver Home

Giraffe at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs Photo by the author

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs has one of the largest reticulated giraffe herds in North America, and fans from around the world delight in getting to know these amazing animals.

One fan favorite is BB, a giraffe calf born in September 2020 who became the seventeenth member of the world-renowned herd.

BB was born to first-time mom Bailey, a reticulated giraffe that arrived at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in 2016 from Omaha, Nebraska.

The zoo has a tradition of not naming babies for the first month, so Bailey's new calf was nicknamed BB (Bailey's baby). The name stuck and became her official name in October 2020.

In June 2022, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced that BB was heading on a summer road trip. She was moving to the Denver Zoo in support of the Giraffe Species Survival Plan (SSP), a program managed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to create a "genetically diverse" giraffe population in human care.

BB arrived at the Denver Zoo on July 8th and is adjusting nicely to her new home. The Denver Zoo shared on Twitter that BB has been exploring her new yard and getting to know her herd mates, five-year-old Dobby, and his mom, Kipele.

BB will be missed in Colorado Springs, but she is doing important work for her species just up the road. Best wishes on your new adventure, BB!

Another Cheyenne Mountain Zoo giraffe that continues to be missed by the community is Penny. July marks the fourth anniversary of the young giraffe's passing. In less than two months, Penny did what few have done - united a world. Read her story here.

