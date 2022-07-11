Cool Off in Colorado Springs With a Summer Foam Party (July 12 & 14)

Image by Ylanite Koppens from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) It's toasty warm in Colorado Springs right now. To help beat the heat, grab the swimsuits, pile the kids in the car, and head to the park to cool down with some bubble-filled outdoor fun.

The Pikes Peak Library District will have two foam-filled events this week for children ages 2 through 12.

On Tuesday, July 12th, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., the foam machine will be spewing bubbles at the Deerfield Hills Community Center (4290 Deerfield Hills Road, Colorado Springs, 80916)

On Thursday, July 14th, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., kids can play in the bubbles at Meadows Park Community Center (1943 S. El Paso Ave, Colorado Springs, 80905)

It's time for a dance party in a huge bubble bath minus the water. The foam is biodegradable, hypo-allergenic soap, and cleans up quickly - the best type of messy fun!

Paint Party

If you have older kids looking for summer fun, the Pikes Peak Library District has a "Glow in the Dark Paint Party" for tweens and teens. Participants will use paint that transforms into bright, vivid colors under a blacklight. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required.

Upcoming Glow in the Dark Paint Parties:

Fountain Creek Library - July 12. Six spots are still available for ages 12 - 18. Register here

Calhan Library - July 26. Registration for this event will open on July 12th for ages 9 - 12. Register here.

Rockrimmon Library - August 9. Registration will open on July 26 for ages 12 - 18. Register here.

The Pikes Peak Library District has a full schedule of summer fun for all ages including crafts, outdoor movies, take & make projects, storytime, ice cream socials, and more. View the July calendar here.

Please follow me for low-cost, family-friendly activities in Colorado Springs and the surrounding area.