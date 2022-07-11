Colorado Springs, CO

Cool Off in Colorado Springs With a Summer Foam Party (July 12 & 14)

Colorado Jill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RA0Kk_0gasID2800
Image by Ylanite Koppens from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) It's toasty warm in Colorado Springs right now. To help beat the heat, grab the swimsuits, pile the kids in the car, and head to the park to cool down with some bubble-filled outdoor fun.

The Pikes Peak Library District will have two foam-filled events this week for children ages 2 through 12.

On Tuesday, July 12th, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., the foam machine will be spewing bubbles at the Deerfield Hills Community Center (4290 Deerfield Hills Road, Colorado Springs, 80916)

On Thursday, July 14th, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., kids can play in the bubbles at Meadows Park Community Center (1943 S. El Paso Ave, Colorado Springs, 80905)

It's time for a dance party in a huge bubble bath minus the water. The foam is biodegradable, hypo-allergenic soap, and cleans up quickly - the best type of messy fun!

Paint Party

If you have older kids looking for summer fun, the Pikes Peak Library District has a "Glow in the Dark Paint Party" for tweens and teens. Participants will use paint that transforms into bright, vivid colors under a blacklight. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required.

Upcoming Glow in the Dark Paint Parties:

  • Fountain Creek Library - July 12. Six spots are still available for ages 12 - 18. Register here
  • Calhan Library - July 26. Registration for this event will open on July 12th for ages 9 - 12. Register here.
  • Rockrimmon Library - August 9. Registration will open on July 26 for ages 12 - 18. Register here.

The Pikes Peak Library District has a full schedule of summer fun for all ages including crafts, outdoor movies, take & make projects, storytime, ice cream socials, and more. View the July calendar here.

Please follow me for low-cost, family-friendly activities in Colorado Springs and the surrounding area.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Summer Fun# family fun# library# foam party# children

Comments / 2

Published by

Outdoor enthusiast | Animal lover | Museum enjoyer | Community-minded psychologist & writer exploring all things Colorado

Colorado Springs, CO
1860 followers

More from Colorado Jill

Colorado Springs, CO

Giraffe Born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Now Calls Denver Home

Giraffe at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs has one of the largest reticulated giraffe herds in North America, and fans from around the world delight in getting to know these amazing animals.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

The Well Serves a Noble Burger in Colorado Springs

Noble Burger at The Well in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) The Well, the newest food hall in downtown Colorado Springs, opened its doors in April 2022 on the corner of Pikes Peak Avenue and Weber. It has a bright, airy, inviting feel with large windows and a spacious outdoor dining area.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Anju: Korean Cuisine in an Artistic and Inviting Atmosphere

Anju Korean Eats in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) If you are searching for delicious Korean food in a casual, lively environment, look no further than Anju Korean Eats in Co.A.T.I. Uprise, a downtown Colorado Springs food hall.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

$3 Milkshakes at Smashburger This Weekend (July 8 -10)

(Colorado Springs, CO) July is National Ice Cream Month, and Smashburger is celebrating America's favorite frozen treat in a big way. This weekend, July 8th through July 10th (Friday - Sunday), Smashburger has its 2022 "Summer Sip Trio" milkshakes for just $3 each. Beat the summer heat with a thick, creamy, delicious shake.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Kitten Meet & Greet on Sunday in Downtown Colorado Springs

(Colorado Springs, CO) National Kitten Day is Sunday, July 10th, and a great way to celebrate this special day is with a kitten meet and greet. From noon to 2:00 p.m., the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) will have plenty of kittens to cuddle at Berkshire Hathaway in downtown Colorado Springs (216 N. Tejon Street).

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Helen Hunt Falls Is a Beautiful and Free Attraction in Colorado Springs

Helen Hunt Falls in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) You don't have to travel far in Colorado Springs to find a beautiful waterfall. North Cheyenne Cañon Park, on the southwest side of the city, has an extensive trail system, two visitor centers, and a waterfall that is a must-see.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Yoga With Rescue Puppies Is Coming to Colorado Springs

(Colorado Springs, CO) Yoga is more fun with a friend - especially a four-legged puppy friend!. Rescue Puppy Yoga is an organization that raises funds and helps find foster parents and forever homes for puppies while offering a fantastic yoga experience.

Read full story

7- Eleven's Free Slurpee Day Is an Extended Party This Year

Summer and Slurpees go together. When it is hot outside, nothing is quite as refreshing as an icy-cold, flavored drink slurped through a straw. It might trigger a brain freeze since the beverage is a chilly 28 degrees, but it's worth the temporary discomfort for this sweet summer staple.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's First Spring Baby Has a Name

Blanca and Lena at the Cheyenne Mountain ZooPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) On May 4th, the first spring baby was born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. It was a Rocky Mountain goat calf born to first-time mom Lena.

Read full story
2 comments
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Library District Paying Kids $100 to Read This Summer

(Pueblo, CO) Who doesn't like a good challenge, especially one that pays well? This summer, Pueblo City-County Library District is encouraging children to read and paying them to do so - a fun summer job.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Outdoor Skills Day at Mueller State Park on Saturday (June 25)

(Colorado Springs, CO) Mueller State Park on the west side of Pikes Peak has over 5,000 acres of beautiful forests and grasslands. It is home to elk, black bears, mule deer, mountain lions, and over 115 species of birds. This state treasure is a 40-minute drive from Colorado Springs, and this weekend is a great time to visit.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Free Landscape Designs at the Conservation and Environmental Center

"Low Maintenance" landscape design at Colorado Springs Conservation and Environmental CenterPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) It is not easy to grow things in Colorado Springs with the clay soil, dry conditions, intense sun, varying temperatures, and wind.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Chicken & Waffles Are a Hit at Tejon Eatery's Crispy Chick

Chicken and waffles at the Crispy ChickPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) Tejon Eatery and Bar in downtown Colorado Springs has delicious food, good drinks, a central location, entertainment, and a free museum. What else do you need?

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Celebrate Dad With These Budget-Friendly Father's Day Events

(Colorado Springs, CO) Parenting is hard work, and good fathers deserve a celebration. There are several budget-friendly ways to honor a dad this Father's Day in and around Colorado Springs.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

First Annual Kite & Wind Festival on Saturday (June 18)

(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado Springs has been a bit windy the last few days. This weather is not great for hats or umbrellas, but it is perfect for kites. Given the windy conditions, I can only assume that mother nature is practicing for the big event this weekend - the first annual Kite and Wind Festival.

Read full story
1 comments

The Power of a Hive Mentality in Today's World

In 2008, Matt Willey had a life-changing experience with a bee. In his interview with American Lifestyle, Willey shared that a sick bee flew in his window and landed on his rug. Shortly after, it died. After doing some research, Willey learned that sick bees do not return to the hive because they don’t want to transmit their illness or disease to the rest of the colony.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Samich Shack: Craft Sandwiches in a Vibrant Downtown Food Hall

The Incline at Samich Shack in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) Food halls are more than a food court - they are a destination. A growing trend over the last decade, food halls are a hub of activity often centered around several restaurant concepts with shared dining space.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Kumbala: Barbacoa and Pozole Served at The Well

Kumbala at The Well in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) Kumbala is one of four restaurants in the new downtown Colorado Springs food hall, The Well. This kitchen serves authentic Mexican fare specializing in barbacoa and posole, and it is an eatery to add to your must-try list.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Yoga With Baby Goats at Goat Patch Brewing Company

(Colorado Springs, CO) The mind, body, and spiritual practice of yoga is a relaxing way to spend an hour. It is especially awesome with a goat!. On Sunday, June 12th, Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga and Goat Patch Brewing Company are teaming up to provide an unforgettable yoga experience.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy