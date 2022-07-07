Colorado Springs, CO

Kitten Meet & Greet on Sunday in Downtown Colorado Springs

Colorado Jill

Image by imazite from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) National Kitten Day is Sunday, July 10th, and a great way to celebrate this special day is with a kitten meet and greet.

From noon to 2:00 p.m., the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) will have plenty of kittens to cuddle at Berkshire Hathaway in downtown Colorado Springs (216 N. Tejon Street).

The kittens at this event are named after downtown destinations, and several photos are on the Downtown Colorado Springs Facebook page.

The first three kittens introduced on Facebook were littermates Ohana (named after Ohana Kava Bar), Homa (named after Homa Cafe and Bar), and Bosky (named after Bosky Studio). There are also photos of two orange tabbies named Josh & John.

These tiny, fluffy creatures are just five of the many kittens in need of a loving home.

Image by Quang Nguyen vinh from Pixabay

The kittens at this event will be too young to go to a new home on Sunday, but you can place one on hold to adopt when it is older. HSPPR is also looking for people willing to foster these kittens. Apply here to foster.

To foster an animal, individuals must commit to a minimum of two weeks and meet other requirements listed here. Foster care is a great way to give back to the animal community on a short-term basis. The HSPPR needs foster homes for pregnant and nursing dogs and cats, underage weaned kittens, and adult dogs and cats with medical conditions.

If you have room in your house and heart for a kitten looking for its forever home, please come to the meet & greet this Sunday. I suspect you will find the perfect match.

  • Kitten Pop-Up Location: Berkshire Hathaway, 216 N. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs
  • Date: Sunday, July 10th, noon to 2:00 p.m.

