The Well Serves a Noble Burger in Colorado Springs

Noble Burger at The Well in Colorado Springs Photo by the author

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Well, the newest food hall in downtown Colorado Springs, opened its doors in April 2022 on the corner of Pikes Peak Avenue and Weber. It has a bright, airy, inviting feel with large windows and a spacious outdoor dining area.

The inside space has a distinct coffee shop vibe during the day with comfortable seats, colorful artwork, and a small library area with books for purchase. There is a bustling full-service center bar, music, and trivia in the evenings.

The Well in Colorado Springs Photo by the author

This fun new venue has four restaurants that share one dining space. It is a gathering place for community members to visit, discuss news, exchange ideas, connect, and enjoy good food and drink day or night.

For those craving a burger, Noble Burger is the place to try at The Well. This eatery was founded by a group of friends who are "like-minded foodies" sharing classic fare from the Midwest.

The Noble Burger (cover photo) has two 3 oz beef patties, cheese, house pickles, and a mild-flavored Noble sauce that complemented but did not overwhelm the burger. It was a tasty burger made with fresh, quality ingredients served on a potato bun.

The burger combo meal included a generous portion of crispy, unseasoned french fries. The potatoes were served in a little paper bag stamped with the Noble Burger owl - great branding.

Jucy Lucy at Noble Burger in Colorado Springs Photo by the author

The Jucy Lucy is a cheese-filled burger with two patties, Pepsi caramelized onions, house pickles, and Noble sauce. If you like onions, this is the burger for you! The onion rings were excellent too.

In addition to burgers, the eatery serves unique sandwiches, including a Candied Pork Belly BLT and Meatloaf Sandwich. They also serve decadent milkshakes.

The Well is a great community space with several food options including delicious burgers. It is worth a visit.

Location : 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs

Noble Burger Menu

Photo by the author

After enjoying a burger, stroll a few blocks south to the corner of Wahsatch and Colorado Avenue to see "Eggcited", the bronze Humpty Dumpty sculpture by artist Kimber Fiebiger.

There are several Humpty Dumpty sculptures in downtown Colorado Springs that you can read about here.

This piece is the fifth article in a ten-part series exploring food halls in downtown Colorado Springs. The previously published articles are Samich Shack, Kumbala, Crispy Chick, and bōl.