Helen Hunt Falls Is a Beautiful and Free Attraction in Colorado Springs

Helen Hunt Falls in Colorado Springs Photo by the author

(Colorado Springs, CO) You don't have to travel far in Colorado Springs to find a beautiful waterfall.

North Cheyenne Cañon Park, on the southwest side of the city, has an extensive trail system, two visitor centers, and a waterfall that is a must-see.

This City of Colorado Springs park was established in 1885 and has been a popular tourist destination for over a century. Helen Hunt Falls is at an elevation of 7,225 feet and offers spectacular views of the surrounding area. Best of all, it is a free park for everyone to enjoy.

Helen Hunt Falls Visitor Center Photo by author

The Helen Hunt Falls Visitor Center is open seasonally from Memorial Day through Labor Day. During this time, it is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The family-friendly spot has hands-on, interactive displays where people of all ages can learn about wildlife, hummingbirds, geology, nature, and Helen Hunt Jackson, the author and activist. There are several bird feeders with lots of hummingbirds flying around.

There is easy access to the base of the waterfall and visitor center from the paved parking lot.

For those interested in a short hike with fantastic views, the Silver Cascade Falls Trail is 1/3 of a mile long and starts at the visitor center.

Silver Cascade Falls Trail in North Cheyenne Cañon Photo by author

The hike is a short, steep incline on a well-maintained path with stairs and hard-packed dirt. There are handrails and a few benches for resting. The scenery is worth the climb!

Overlook from the top of Helen Hunt Falls in Colorado Springs Photo by the author

At the top of the trail, there is an overlook with beautiful views of the canyon and the city from a distance. It's hard to believe that this Colorado Springs park is only a few miles from downtown.

Helen Hunt Falls is a popular destination in the summer, and parking can be difficult on the weekends. Arrive early for the best parking.

Location : 3440 North Cheyenne Canyon Road, Colorado Springs, CO

: 3440 North Cheyenne Canyon Road, Colorado Springs, CO Website

Leashed dogs allowed on the trail

Portable restrooms are available near the parking lot

