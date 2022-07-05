Yoga With Rescue Puppies Is Coming to Colorado Springs

Image by kim_hester from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) Yoga is more fun with a friend - especially a four-legged puppy friend!

Rescue Puppy Yoga is an organization that raises funds and helps find foster parents and forever homes for puppies while offering a fantastic yoga experience.

If you are looking for a canine friend, have room in your home for a long-term visitor, or simply want to interact with some adorable puppies while contributing to a worthy cause, this yoga class is for you.

There are three July classes in Colorado Springs.

Sunday, July 10th, at 10:00 a.m. at Goat Patch Brewing Company (2727 North Cascade Ave). Register here.

Sunday, July 10th, at 11:30 a.m. at Goat Patch Brewing Company. Register here.

Sunday, July 17th, at 11:30 a.m. at Co.A.T.I. in downtown Colorado Springs (514 S. Tejon Street). Register here.

All ages are welcome and the cost is $30 per person. Please arrive 10-15 minutes early to sign a waiver, or you can complete it online here.

The class is 45 minutes, and participants will have 15 minutes afterward to play with the puppies, take photos, and complete adoption applications if interested.

Don't forget to bring your yoga mat!

For those attending the July 17th class, take a minute to explore Co.A.T.I. after the session. It was the first food hall to open in downtown Colorado Springs and the unique space has several kitchens sharing the same dining area. There is also plenty of great art. Read more about Co.A.T.I. here.

Yoga is a great way to start the morning, and enjoying a session with rescue puppies helps both them and you. I'll see you there!

