7- Eleven's Free Slurpee Day Is an Extended Party This Year

Summer and Slurpees go together. When it is hot outside, nothing is quite as refreshing as an icy-cold, flavored drink slurped through a straw.
It might trigger a brain freeze since the beverage is a chilly 28 degrees, but it's worth the temporary discomfort for this sweet summer staple.
A Star is Born
The man behind the famous frozen beverage is Omar Knedlik.
In the late 1950s, he owned a Dairy Queen. According to 7-Eleven, Knedlik's soda fountain broke, and he had to store the soda in the freezer. Customers loved the slightly frozen drinks so much that Knedlik invented a machine that would automatically dispense the frozen, carbonated beverage.
He called it an ICEE machine.
In 1965, the 7-Eleven company bought several ICEE machines and rebranded the beverage as a "Slurpee." The rest is history.
Since 2002, the convenience store has been giving away free Slurpees on July 11th. This year, it is an eleven-day party!
To get a free small Slurpee, download the 7-Eleven or Speedway app. Fill up a special "Slurpee Day" cup at any store from July 1st through July 11th and scan the app at checkout.
The current Slurpee flavors are listed below, but selection may vary by store. Go here to find a 7- Eleven location near you.
- Blue Raspberry
- Blueberry Lemonade Bliss
- Cherry
- Coca-Cola
- MTN Dew Citrus
- Mango Lemonade
- Peach Perfect
- Pina Colada
- Pineapple Whip
- What the Fanta?
- Brisk Blood Orange Slurpee
- Vitaminwater xxx
The most popular Slurpee flavors are Coca-Cola and Cherry. What is your favorite, and are you a purist (one flavor), or do you mix?
