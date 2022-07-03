7- Eleven's Free Slurpee Day Is an Extended Party This Year

Colorado Jill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLTnD_0gTs5Wqa00
Photo by the author

Summer and Slurpees go together. When it is hot outside, nothing is quite as refreshing as an icy-cold, flavored drink slurped through a straw.

It might trigger a brain freeze since the beverage is a chilly 28 degrees, but it's worth the temporary discomfort for this sweet summer staple.

A Star is Born

The man behind the famous frozen beverage is Omar Knedlik.

In the late 1950s, he owned a Dairy Queen. According to 7-Eleven, Knedlik's soda fountain broke, and he had to store the soda in the freezer. Customers loved the slightly frozen drinks so much that Knedlik invented a machine that would automatically dispense the frozen, carbonated beverage.

He called it an ICEE machine.

In 1965, the 7-Eleven company bought several ICEE machines and rebranded the beverage as a "Slurpee." The rest is history.

Since 2002, the convenience store has been giving away free Slurpees on July 11th. This year, it is an eleven-day party!

To get a free small Slurpee, download the 7-Eleven or Speedway app. Fill up a special "Slurpee Day" cup at any store from July 1st through July 11th and scan the app at checkout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8KZ8_0gTs5Wqa00
7-Eleven Slurpee machine in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author

The current Slurpee flavors are listed below, but selection may vary by store. Go here to find a 7- Eleven location near you.

  • Blue Raspberry
  • Blueberry Lemonade Bliss
  • Cherry
  • Coca-Cola
  • MTN Dew Citrus
  • Mango Lemonade
  • Peach Perfect
  • Pina Colada
  • Pineapple Whip
  • What the Fanta?
  • Brisk Blood Orange Slurpee
  • Vitaminwater xxx

The most popular Slurpee flavors are Coca-Cola and Cherry. What is your favorite, and are you a purist (one flavor), or do you mix?

