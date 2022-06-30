The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's First Spring Baby Has a Name

Blanca and Lena at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Photo by the author

(Colorado Springs, CO) On May 4th, the first spring baby was born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. It was a Rocky Mountain goat calf born to first-time mom Lena.

The adorable calf was up on her feet within minutes after birth and climbing around the rocky habitat with her mom a few days later.

On June 30th, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo shared that the cute kid who is almost eight weeks old now has a name - Blanca. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo waits to name zoo babies until they are at least one month old.

Blanca and Lena at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Photo by the author

The goat calf is named after Blanca Peak, the fourth highest summit in Colorado, located about fifteen miles north of Great Sand Dunes National Park.

At birth, Blanca weighed about eight pounds. Now, close to two months later, she is almost thirty pounds. She shares her rocky enclosure with her mom, Lena, Yazhi (an eleven-year-old female), Albert (a seven-year-old male), and Twinkie (a seventeen-year-old female).

Visit Blanca and her extended family at the goat habitat located not far from the zoo entrance across from the Sky Ride.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is a top attraction in Colorado Springs and was recently named the #3 Best Zoo in North America by the USA Today 2022 Readers' Choice Awards. It is a great place to spend a day. Summer is a busy time for them, so reserve your tickets early.

I'll see you at the goat habitat!