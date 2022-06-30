Colorado Springs, CO

Ramen and Dumplings With a Kick at Tejon Eatery's bōl

Colorado Jill

bōl at Tejon EateryPhoto by author

(Colorado Springs, CO) Tejon Eatery and Bar, a food hall in downtown Colorado Springs, has ten restaurants serving a variety of cuisines sharing the same dining and entertainment space. This two-story gathering spot in the heart of downtown is a fun place to visit.

One of the seven restaurants on the first floor is bōl, a Japanese kitchen specializing in ramen and dumplings.

Spicy Shrimp ramen bowl at bōlPhoto by the author

The Spicy Shrimp ramen is a hearty meal that will make your forehead glisten with sweat. This dish has well-seasoned shrimp, coconut milk, cilantro, edamame, sesame seeds, fiery red chili seasoning, and fresh daikon. The heat, initially disguised by coconut milk, sneaks up on you. By the end of the bowl, your mouth is doing a slow burn.

Tonkatsu ramen bowl at bōlPhoto by the author

The Tonkatsu ramen bowl has Chashu (a tender, seasoned pork belly), bok choy, Shoyu Tamago (soy sauce eggs), scallions, bamboo, seaweed, and Togarashi seasoning. This generous-sized pork bowl is packed with protein.

In addition to ramen bowls, bōl serves different types of steamed dumplings and steamed or fried pot stickers. The dumplings looked delicious and are on the menu for the next visit.

A spicy ramen bowl might require a beverage, and if you are visiting on a weekday (Wednesday-Friday) between 3:00 - 6:00 p.m., you can enjoy an adult beverage at a discount. The Happy Hour specials include 1/2 off house wines, buy one get one free domestic drafts, and $2 off bowl drinks.

The free "Discover Downtown Savings Pass" also has a coupon for buy one get one free drinks (wine, wells, draft beer, or bottle beer) are either of the two Tejon Eatery bars. Go here for the savings pass.

Tejon Eatery in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author

After the meal, walk upstairs to explore The Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum which is a free gem conveniently located in the same building. This museum is small but has an impressive collection of vintage and antique motorcycles including Harley-Davidson, Indian, Reading Standard, and Mustang.

To read more about the museum, go here.

Tejon Eatery and Bar has a fantastic vibe in a great downtown location. It's the only place in town that pairs ramen and motorcycles. I'll see you there!

  • Location: 19 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs
  • Hours: Wednesday & Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. CLOSED on Monday & Tuesday.
  • Website

This piece is the fourth article in a ten-part series exploring food halls in downtown Colorado Springs. The previously published articles are Samich Shack, Kumbala, and Crispy Chick. Please follow me for the complete series.

