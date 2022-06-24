The Role of Food Halls in Connecting a Community

Image by StockSnap from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) Humans are social creatures, and we benefit from healthy interactions with others. Quality relationships help us manage stress which improves physical and mental health.

In an ideal world, we would all enjoy plenty of health-protecting social interactions, but that is not the reality for many. A startling number of individuals struggle with loneliness.

In our digitally connected, lights-on 24/7 world, people are lonely, and it is a widespread problem made worse by the pandemic. Social isolation has significant health consequences, and one way to "treat" this problem is by finding ways to connect with others.

Combating loneliness aligns nicely with NewsBreak's mission to help people live "more truly connected lives."

The NewsBreak app is a place for community contributors like myself to share information about local businesses, events, and activities that help foster community involvement and connection.

With the help of a grant from NewsBreak, I hope to encourage new community connections through a ten-article series highlighting the three downtown food halls in Colorado Springs (Co.A.T.I., Tejon Eatery, and The Well). These establishments support our community by providing a space to share ideas, collaborate, and enjoy each other's company.

Each food hall has several kitchens that share the same dining area, and they are a hub of activity with food, drinks, local art, community programs, and music.

The first three articles in the series are already published. The spotlighted eateries are Samich Shack at Co.A.T.I., Kumbala at The Well, and Crispy Chick at Tejon Eatery. Please follow me for the complete series.

I look forward to connecting with you!