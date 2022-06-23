Outdoor Skills Day at Mueller State Park on Saturday (June 25)

Image by Mike Goad from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) Mueller State Park on the west side of Pikes Peak has over 5,000 acres of beautiful forests and grasslands. It is home to elk, black bears, mule deer, mountain lions, and over 115 species of birds. This state treasure is a 40-minute drive from Colorado Springs, and this weekend is a great time to visit.

On Saturday, June 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Mueller State Park is hosting a family-friendly Outdoor Skills Day.

There will be numerous activities including fishing, geocaching, archery, target shooting, and a cave simulator. The Mobile Earth & Science Observatory, a hands-on, educational science center on wheels, will also be on-site.

There will be prizes, s-mores, and lots of fun. This special event is free with a valid state park pass (a daily vehicle pass is $9).

Colorado State Park Pass

Fantastic events happen all the time at Colorado state parks, and Colorado Springs residents can check out a seven-day pass through the Pikes Peak Library District for free entry to any of these parks.

The pass (a placard that hangs on the rearview mirror) can be used at multiple parks during the week-long period. It comes in a backpack with binoculars, a bird guide, a tree & wildflower identification guide, and a wildlife viewing guide. Go here to reserve the pass.

To learn more about library resources and benefits (including free museum tickets), go here.

If you haven't been to Mueller State Park, this weekend is a great time for your first visit. While driving through Divide, keep your eyes open for the town's mayor, Clyde the Donkey.

Location: 21045 Highway 67 South, Divide, CO

Website

