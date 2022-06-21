Free Landscape Designs at the Conservation and Environmental Center

"Low Maintenance" landscape design at Colorado Springs Conservation and Environmental Center Photo by the author

(Colorado Springs, CO) It is not easy to grow things in Colorado Springs with the clay soil, dry conditions, intense sun, varying temperatures, and wind.

But, all is not lost.

Some flowers and plants thrive in this environment, and the Colorado Springs Conservation & Environmental Center has a number of free resources to help you create the perfect yard or garden.

Water-Wise Neighborhood

The center has five landscape design gardens that showcase natural spaces that are beautiful, budget-friendly, and water-wise. Each has a brochure with a plant list, layout suggestions, and landscaping tips so you can re-create the garden in your own space.

"Budget Friendly" landscape design at Colorado Springs Conservation and Environmental Center Photo by the author

The five designs include:

Budget-Friendly - This landscape option will cost about $30 per 1000 square feet to water for the entire summer.

- This landscape option will cost about $30 per 1000 square feet to water for the entire summer. Contemporary Designs - This garden includes shrubs, ornamental grass, and annual flowers to provide an updated, modern landscape.

- This garden includes shrubs, ornamental grass, and annual flowers to provide an updated, modern landscape. Deer Resistant/Fire Wise - If animals enjoy grazing in your yard, this garden has suggestions for plants that deer won't eat.

- If animals enjoy grazing in your yard, this garden has suggestions for plants that deer won't eat. Low Maintenance - This garden features plants that require minimal pruning and maintenance.

- This garden features plants that require minimal pruning and maintenance. Prairie - Plants that grow in sandy, well-drained soil are featured in this landscape design.

Photo by the author

In addition to the water-wise neighborhood, visitors can stroll through a beautiful xeriscaped garden area. This lovely, well-designed space feels like walking around a small botanical garden - a hidden gem in Colorado Springs.

The plants, shrubs, and trees are labeled to help you create a similar look in your yard. There are also informational placards throughout the garden with suggestions for durable plants, creating a good water flow, and choosing the best grass.

There are a number of additional resources inside the lobby that is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. The water-wise neighborhood and outside gardens are available to enjoy at any time.

Instead of struggling with the yard this year, get free guidance from the Colorado Springs Conservation and Environmental Center. You might have a green thumb after all!

Location: 2855 Mesa Road, Colorado Springs, CO

Website

Please follow me for local, low-cost activities the whole family can enjoy.