Celebrate Dad With These Budget-Friendly Father's Day Events

(Colorado Springs, CO) Parenting is hard work, and good fathers deserve a celebration. There are several budget-friendly ways to honor a dad this Father's Day in and around Colorado Springs.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum will have free admission for dads this Friday through Sunday (June 17-19). The impressive 60,000-square-foot facility opened in July 2020 and is a must-see for any Olympic fan.

In addition to the museum galleries, there is an "Athlete Training" area where guests use interactive displays to test out a bobsled run, alpine skiing, archery, sled hockey, and track. It is fun for the whole family. To read my full review of the museum, go here.

To take advantage of this special offer, purchase tickets online and select "Fathers" at checkout for the complimentary admission.

Location: 200 S. Sierra Madre Street, Colorado Springs, CO

200 S. Sierra Madre Street, Colorado Springs, CO Website

Pikes Peak Highway

Instead of walking around a museum, perhaps the dad in your life would prefer a scenic drive to the top of America's Mountain.

Pikes Peak Highway is offering free admission to dads on Father's Day (June 19) with the purchase of one paid admission. Adult admission (16 and older) is $15, and children ages 5 to 15 are $5.

Reservations are required to drive the Pikes Peak Highway, and you can make them here.

Location: 5089 Pikes Peak Highway, Cascade, CO

Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center

Dads and dinosaurs often go together, so consider treating the special man in your life to the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center. You can explore fascinating dinosaur displays, admire fossil skeletons, enjoy two short films, and see a working fossil laboratory.

On Sunday, June 19th, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., fathers get in free with one paid adult or child admission ticket.

Location : 201 S. Fairview Street, Woodland Park, CO

: 201 S. Fairview Street, Woodland Park, CO Website

Kite and Wind Festival

There is also a festival for the kite-loving dad! On Saturday, June 18th, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the skies above Falcon Regional Park will be filled with colorful kites. Everyone is welcome at this free event that includes music, crafts, displays, and vendors.

Read more about it here.

Location : The multipurpose field at Falcon Regional Park

: The multipurpose field at Falcon Regional Park Address : 10990 Eastonville Road, Falcon, Colorado

: 10990 Eastonville Road, Falcon, Colorado Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

To all the dads out there, Happy Father's Day! I hope it is a special day.

