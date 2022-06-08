Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Has Gone Batty

Colorado Jill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hEd9_0g4XPU8a00
Image by Marcel Langthim from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) When people think about bats, some picture vampire bats that feast on blood. Thankfully, that bat species does not live in the Pikes Peak Region.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 18 known species of bats live in Colorado, and none are vampire bats. These under-appreciated creatures are a valuable part of our ecosystem. They pollinate plants and help control the insect population by eating an impressive number of mosquitoes and other pests in just a few minutes.

If you are interested in learning more about this flying mammal, there are several upcoming bat opportunities in Colorado Springs.

Garden of the Gods Bat Watch

Every Tuesday in June, there is a guided bat watch from 7:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. in the Garden of the Gods Park. There is still space available on June 21st and June 28th, but this program fills up quickly, so don't delay.

During the guided bat watch, echolocators will be available so participants can hear the bat calls while watching the night sky. Bats use echolocation to navigate and hunt. They emit sound waves that bounce off objects and help the bat to pinpoint their prey.

The cost of this program is $5 per person. For more information and to register, go here.

Fountain Creek Bat Quest

On Saturday, June 25th, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., the Fountain Creek Nature Center will host a Bat Quest. This event is for all ages and will include a quick class, craft, activities, and bat viewing.

The wetlands at Fountain Creek Nature Center provide a perfect feeding ground for bats. Come see for yourself! The event is $5 a person, and pre-registration is required. Go here to register.

This wonderful nature center has many great programs and is free to explore. Learn more here.

Location: 320 Pepper Grass Lane, Fountain, CO

Bats are fascinating creatures who live in our big backyard, and June is a perfect time to learn more about them.

I'll see you there!

Please follow me for local, low-cost activities the entire family can enjoy.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bats# Colorado Springs# Garden of the Gods# Fountain Creek Nature Center# bat watch

Comments / 1

Published by

Outdoor enthusiast | Animal lover | Museum enjoyer | Community-minded psychologist & writer exploring all things Colorado

Colorado Springs, CO
1760 followers

More from Colorado Jill

Colorado Springs, CO

Kumbala: Barbacoa and Pozole Served at The Well

Kumbala at The Well in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) Kumbala is one of four restaurants in the new downtown Colorado Springs food hall, The Well. This kitchen serves authentic Mexican fare specializing in barbacoa and posole, and it is an eatery to add to your must-try list.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Yoga With Baby Goats at Goat Patch Brewing Company

(Colorado Springs, CO) The mind, body, and spiritual practice of yoga is a relaxing way to spend an hour. It is especially awesome with a goat!. On Sunday, June 12th, Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga and Goat Patch Brewing Company are teaming up to provide an unforgettable yoga experience.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark Theaters

(Colorado Springs, CO) School is out, and it is time to find activities to fill the calendar. A family-friendly, affordable way to beat the summer heat is with some big-screen entertainment in an air-conditioned theater.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Take a Samich Break at Co.A.T.I. in Downtown Colorado Springs

The Incline at Samich Shack in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) Food halls are more than a food court - they are a destination. A growing trend over the last decade, food halls are a hub of activity often centered around several restaurant concepts with shared dining space.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Lost Friend Brewing Company is a dog-friendly watering hole with heart

(Colorado Springs, CO) If your dog gives you sad eyes when you leave for a weekend outing without him, invite the pup along this Sunday. On June 5th, Lost Friend Brewing Company will introduce a new brew, host a dog-friendly class, and raise money for a good cause.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

First Friday Downtown with the Neon Pigs (June 3)

(Colorado Springs, CO) Not only is Friday, June 3rd, National Donut Day, but it is also the first Friday of the month. That means it is time for First Friday Downtown, a monthly event in downtown Colorado Springs featuring art, music, and special events that are free and open to the public.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

National Donut Day deals in Colorado Springs on Friday (June 3)

(Colorado Springs, CO) This Friday, June 3rd, is National Donut Day. The annual celebration was started by The Salvation Army in 1938 to commemorate the "Donut Lassies," female volunteers who provided support, supplies, and donuts to American troops on the frontline during World War I.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Dion's Pizza: A New Mexico Favorite in Colorado Springs

(Colorado Springs, CO) It has been almost ten years since Dion's arrived in Colorado Springs, the first of its kind in Colorado, and it is one of the most popular pizza places in the city.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Free Tickets to the Rocky Mountain Vibes Baseball Game this Saturday (May 28)

(Colorado Springs, CO) This weekend is the unofficial start of summer, and what better way to welcome the season than with some baseball! On Saturday, May 28th, the Rocky Mountain Vibes are hosting Springs Appreciation Day with complimentary tickets to the game.

Read full story
Trinity County, CA

A loyal dog battles a mountain lion to protect its owner

25 May 2022 Update: The dog's owner recently shared on Instagramthat Eva has been released from the animal hospital and is now home continuing to heal and recover. Erin Wilson and her two-year-old dog, a Belgian Malinois named Eva, were hiking near the Whites Bar Picnic Area in Trinity County, California, on Monday, May 16th, when Erin encountered a mountain lion.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Crumbl Cookies is now open at Creekwalk in Colorado Springs

Crumbl Cookies at Creekwalk Shopping Center in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) Cookies are a perfect sweet treat. The hand-held dessert can be eaten anywhere - at home, work, driving in the car - and they are easy to share. They come in all shapes, sizes, and flavors to satisfy any craving.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Times and locations for Thunderbird viewing during Air Force Academy graduation week

(Colorado Springs, CO) Graduation week is here, and that means the Thunderbirds are too! One of the highlights of the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation is the flyover by six F-16 Fighting Falcons.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Free Open House at the Penrose Heritage Museum on Saturday (May 21st)

(Colorado Springs, CO) The weekend weather forecast looks cold and rainy with a touch of snow. If you are looking for an indoor activity on Saturday in Colorado Springs, swing by the Penrose Heritage Museum. On May 21st, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the facility will have an Open House to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the museum.

Read full story

A bomb-sniffing Jack Russell terrier earns Ukrainian state honors

Jack Russell terrier, not PatronImage by Ri Butov from Pixabay. On Sunday, May 8th, a two-year-old Jack Russell terrier name Patron was honored by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The tail-wagging, bomb-sniffing dog received a medal for his service to his country along with his human dad Mykhailo Iliev.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Food Truck Tuesdays kick-off tomorrow in downtown Colorado Springs (May 17th)

(Colorado Springs, CO) It's that time of year again - Food Truck Tuesday!. Every Tuesday, from May 17th through October 25th, twelve local food trucks will be outside the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum (215 S. Tejon Street) from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There is a wide variety of trucks this year with food to satisfy any hunger.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Food Trucks, Tulips, Lunar Eclipse, and More this Weekend in Colorado Springs

(Colorado Springs, CO) There is something for everyone happening this weekend in and around Colorado Springs. Colorado Kids Ranch is hosting a Tulip Festival. Starting Thursday (May 12) through Sunday (May 15), you are invited to smell, admire, photograph, and pick tulips.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Pie Truck Celebrates 5th Birthday with $5 Pie Slices

(Colorado Springs, CO) I enjoy pie like Bubba loved shrimp. The scene-stealing character from the movie Forest Gump shared an impressivenumber of ways he could prepare shrimp. Bubba's list was long - incredibly long - just like my list of favorite pies.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Brewery Wins Silver in the World Beer Cup Competition

(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado is known for many things including sunny days, beautiful mountains, and craft beer. Colorado Springs residents and visitors have the distinct privilege of enjoying an award-winning craft beer on a sunny day while admiring Pikes Peak.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

The United States Air Force Academy Planetarium Offers Free Movies and Live Shows to the Public

A live-show image from the United States Air Force Academy PlanetariumPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) A hidden gem on the United States Air Force Academy campus is the Planetarium and STEM Center. This facility is open to the public and offers free, full-length movies and live shows that are fun for all ages and interests.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy