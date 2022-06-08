Colorado Springs Has Gone Batty

Image by Marcel Langthim from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) When people think about bats, some picture vampire bats that feast on blood. Thankfully, that bat species does not live in the Pikes Peak Region.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 18 known species of bats live in Colorado, and none are vampire bats. These under-appreciated creatures are a valuable part of our ecosystem. They pollinate plants and help control the insect population by eating an impressive number of mosquitoes and other pests in just a few minutes.

If you are interested in learning more about this flying mammal, there are several upcoming bat opportunities in Colorado Springs.

Garden of the Gods Bat Watch

Every Tuesday in June, there is a guided bat watch from 7:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. in the Garden of the Gods Park. There is still space available on June 21st and June 28th, but this program fills up quickly, so don't delay.

During the guided bat watch, echolocators will be available so participants can hear the bat calls while watching the night sky. Bats use echolocation to navigate and hunt. They emit sound waves that bounce off objects and help the bat to pinpoint their prey.

The cost of this program is $5 per person. For more information and to register, go here.

Fountain Creek Bat Quest

On Saturday, June 25th, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., the Fountain Creek Nature Center will host a Bat Quest. This event is for all ages and will include a quick class, craft, activities, and bat viewing.

The wetlands at Fountain Creek Nature Center provide a perfect feeding ground for bats. Come see for yourself! The event is $5 a person, and pre-registration is required. Go here to register.

This wonderful nature center has many great programs and is free to explore. Learn more here.

Location: 320 Pepper Grass Lane, Fountain, CO

Bats are fascinating creatures who live in our big backyard, and June is a perfect time to learn more about them.

