Lost Friend Brewing Company is a dog-friendly watering hole with heart

Image by Steve Adcock from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) If your dog gives you sad eyes when you leave for a weekend outing without him, invite the pup along this Sunday.

On June 5th, Lost Friend Brewing Company will introduce a new brew, host a dog-friendly class, and raise money for a good cause.

At noon, the brewery will tap their “Happy Tails” Hazy Strawberry Lemonade Sour IPA. One dollar of every sale will go to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR).

At 2:00 p.m., the HSPPR will offer a free educational class on dog manners. Be the teacher’s pet and come early to grab a good seat!

Along with refreshing beverages, Formosa Bites, a food truck serving Taiwanese street food favorites, will be parked out front from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to help curb your hunger.

Lost Friend Brewing Company partners with a local non-profit every quarter to help raise money and awareness for valuable community programs. The company was recently selected as one of eighteen Colorado-owned beverage companies to create a product celebrating the great outdoors for the 125th anniversary of Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

A portion of the proceeds from this special brew will help support Colorado state parks, wildlife conservation, and outdoor education. Stay tuned via the brewery's social channels (Instagram, Facebook) for more information on the CPW Tap release date.

Lost Friend Brewing Company is a dog-friendly neighborhood gathering place in Northeast Colorado Springs with a great view of Pikes Peak. This Sunday, June 5th, from noon to 8:00 p.m., come out to enjoy a delicious beverage with your four-legged best friend while supporting a great cause.

I'll see you there!

Location : 2458 Montebello Square Drive, Colorado Springs, 80918

: 2458 Montebello Square Drive, Colorado Springs, 80918 Website

Please follow me for local events that help to foster community connection. We are stronger together.