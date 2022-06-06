Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark Theaters

Image by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) School is out, and it is time to find activities to fill the calendar. A family-friendly, affordable way to beat the summer heat is with some big-screen entertainment in an air-conditioned theater.

Cinemark Summer Movie Clubhouse

Starting on June 15th and running for eight weeks, two Cinemark theaters in Colorado Springs will have discounted tickets to a family-friendly movie each Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. The tickets are $1.50 plus tax and can be purchased now.

In addition to discounted tickets, Summer Movie Clubhouse also offers a $1.00 discount on any size popcorn and drink deal including the Kid’s Pack.

The 2022 movie schedule is:

June 15 - The Boss Baby: Family Business

June 22 - Angry Birds

June 29 - Scoob!

July 6 - Sing 2

July 13 - Paw Patrol

July 20 - Tom & Jerry

July 27 - Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

August 3 - Clifford

Participating theaters in Colorado Springs are Cinemark Tinseltown (1545 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd) and Cinemark Carefree (3305 Cinema Point). Learn more about this summer promotion here.

Air Force Academy Planetarium

The United States Air Force Academy Planetarium and STEM Center is another option for free, family-friendly movies.

The 100-seat planetarium has theater-style reclining chairs that offer a full-dome viewing experience. This one-of-a-kind theater plays movies and live shows most weeks on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (excluding holidays and graduation). The movies are scheduled for noon and 4:00 p.m. with a live presentation at 1:30 p.m., and everything is free of charge.

For more information on this hidden gem, go here.

I'll see you at the movies!

