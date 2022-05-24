Crumbl Cookies is now open at Creekwalk in Colorado Springs

Crumbl Cookies at Creekwalk Shopping Center in Colorado Springs Photo by the author

(Colorado Springs, CO) Cookies are a perfect sweet treat. The hand-held dessert can be eaten anywhere - at home, work, driving in the car - and they are easy to share. They come in all shapes, sizes, and flavors to satisfy any craving.

If you are searching for a unique, freshly made cookie, look no further than Crumbl Cookies. The second Colorado Springs location just opened at the beautiful new Creekwalk Center.

The first Crumbl Cookies store opened in 2017 in Logan, Utah. The shop initially served freshly made chocolate chip cookies, but as the business grew, so did its cookie selection. It is now the fastest-growing cookie company in the United States.

Crumbl Cookies Photo by the author

The dessert shop has a weekly rotating menu of four to five specialty cookies. The classic chocolate chip cookie is available every week. The current options (May 23 - 28) are Milk Chocolate Chip, Nilla Bean Cupcake, Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip, Berry Crunch, Kentucky Butter Cake, and Caramel Coconut Fudge.

At the Creekside location, you can purchase a single cookie for $4.38, a four-pack box for $14.83, a six cookie box for $21.13, or a party box of twelve assorted cookies for $38.36. They offer a 10% military discount.

Crumbl Cookies four-pack box Photo by the author

My family ordered a four-pack box with Milk Chocolate Chip, Nilla Bean Cupcake, Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip, and Kentucky Butter Cake. The cookies were served warm straight from the oven, and they were large enough to share. The family favorite was Kentucky Butter Cake - a rich, buttery cookie that melts in your mouth.

Kentucky Butter Cake from Crumbl Cookies Photo by the author

The store was busy, but the staff was friendly and efficient. We walked out the door with our order, packaged in the signature pink box, in less than two minutes. They have a loyalty program through the Crumbl Cookie app with several ways to earn points including purchases, reviews, and following them on social media.

According to the staff at the Creekwalk location, cookies remaining at the end of the day are donated to local non-profit organizations. It is nice to know that every delicious cookie will find a good home.

Stop by the new Crumbl Cookies location at Creekwalk Shopping Center and satisfy your sweet tooth. You will not be disappointed.