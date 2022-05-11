Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Brewery Wins Silver in the World Beer Cup Competition

Image by Simón Delacre from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado is known for many things including sunny days, beautiful mountains, and craft beer. Colorado Springs residents and visitors have the distinct privilege of enjoying an award-winning craft beer on a sunny day while admiring Pikes Peak.

Goat Patch Brewing Company, a local Colorado Springs business, recently received international attention when it took home honors at the World Beer Cup competition in Minneapolis.

On Thursday, May 5th, Goat Patch was awarded silver in the Scottish-style Ale category for It Takes a Tribe Red Ale.

The World Beer Cup is a prestigious international beer competition that receives thousands of entries every year from breweries around the world. According to their website, the minimum standards for earning silver are "an excellent beer that may vary slightly from style parameters while maintaining close adherence to the style and displaying excellent taste, aroma, and appearance."

The 2022 competition included 103 categories, and the beers were judged blindly by internationally recognized brewers and industry experts. These judges clearly know good beer.

Goat Patch Brewing Company, established in 2016, is located in Lincoln Center, a former elementary school. It has eleven beers on tap of various styles, and you can find its current tap list here.

Stop and congratulate this local business and try their award-winning beer. For every It Takes a Tribe pint purchased, you will receive a wooden nickel (equal to 25 cents) to give to one of two local non-profit organizations. For 2022, the non-profits are Catamount Institute and Headstrong.

Congratulations to Goat Patch Brewing Company, an award-winning and community-minded brewery north of downtown Colorado Springs.

I'll see you there!

  • Location: 2727 North Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
  • Hours posted on the website

