Colorado Springs, CO

Local comic book stores prepare for Free Comic Book Day on Saturday (May 7th)

Colorado Jill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5xYN_0fRkFn7r00
Image by tunechick83 from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) What is better than a new comic book? A new free comic book!

This Saturday, May 7th, marks the twentieth anniversary of Free Comic Book Day. It is the perfect time to visit your favorite comic book store for new reading material.

The annual promotion, launched in 2002, is a clever way to introduce new readers to the fascinating world of comics.

Joe Field, a comic retailer in California, suggested the idea, and the inaugural Free Comic Book Day coincided with the opening weekend for the 2002 Marvel Spiderman movie. There were four free comics available that year. Twenty years later, Free Comic Book Day has grown in popularity and attendance, and there are 46 free titles to select from this year.

There are six participating Colorado Springs comic book stores. Each location will have free comics, and a few have additional specials listed below.

KaPow Comics and Coffee

In addition to free comics (up to six per customer), Kapow Comics and Coffee is also offering these specials:

  • free brewed coffee all-day
  • 50% off back issues of comics including the $1 and $3 bin
  • 25% off collectibles, toys, books, and graphic novels

From 4:00 to 5:00 p.m., there will be a trivia game about DC and Marvel comics and movies. You can enter as an individual or a group, and there are prizes for the top teams.

Location: 4239 N. Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs

Escape Velocity Comics and Graphic Novels

On Saturday, Escape Velocity will be handing out goodie bags with a Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) pen, pencil, bookmark, button, and additional free comics to the first 40 families. There will be FCBD tote bags for the first few kids who are in costume as well. 

Doors open at 10:00 a.m. Learn more here.

Location: 19 East Bijou Street, Colorado Springs

Muse Comics and Games

Muse comics will have free comics, free food, a face painter, and the 501st Legion (Star Wars villains).  The party will start at 10:00 a.m. and you can find more details here.

Location: 1338 N. Academy, Colorado Springs

The Comix Cave LLC

  • Location: 5225 E. Platte Ave, CS Flea Market Pavilion Shops, Colorado Springs
  • Facebook page

Ed’s Cards and Comics

Ed's is a family-owned comic store and the oldest running one in Colorado Springs.

  • Location: 5881 Palmer Park Boulevard, Colorado Springs
  • Website

Heroes & Dragons

  • Location: 4408 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Colorado Springs
  • Website

Free Comics

This year there are forty-six comics available on Free Comic Book Day.

There are eleven titles in the Gold Category including:

  • A Dave Pilkey sampler of Captain Underpants, Dog Man, and Cat Kid by Graphic
  • The Best Archie Comic Ever by Archie Comics. This special issue #0 is a new-era take on the Archie series.
  • The Amazing Spider-Man: Venom by Marvel
  • Stranger Things by Dark Horse Comics
  • Wandance and Blackguard Sampler by Kodansha Comics

There are thirty-five titles in the Silver Category including:

  • Walt Disney's Donald Duck by Disney Masters
  • Pokemon Journey by Viz LLC
  • Voices by Marvel
  • Bloodborne (based on the critically-acclaimed video game) by Titan Comics
  • Sonic the Hedgehog by IDW Publishing
  • The Rema Chronicles: Realm of the Blue Mist by Graphic

For a complete list of available titles on Free Comic Book Day, go here. Each store will likely have a different variety, so call ahead if you are looking for a specific comic.

I will see you there!

Follow me for more local, low-cost activities the entire family can enjoy.

