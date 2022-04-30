The Pikes Peak "Library of Things" Is a Treasure Trove

Image by Dean Moriarty from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Pikes Peak Library District has an impressive collection of books, great programming, and fun events. They also have a surprising resource called the Library of Things. This non-traditional collection includes practical, useful, and cost-saving items available to anyone with a library card.

Colorado State Park Pass

Library cardholders can check out a seven-day pass good for free entry to any Colorado State Park. The placard hangs on the rearview mirror and can be used at multiple parks during the week-long period.

The pass comes in a backpack that includes binoculars, a bird guide, a tree & wildflower identification guide, and a wildlife viewing guide. Go here to reserve the pass.

Board Games

The library offers a wide assortment of board games available for a one-week check-out. Patrons can pick up a game for family night or test out something new before buying a personal copy. A few of the games in the collection are Bang!, Catan, Clue, Gravity Maze, Hive Mind, Sequence, and several Ticket to Ride games. The complete list is here.

Book Club Sets

For those interested in starting a book club, the library can help.

Each book club set includes twelve copies of the same title that can be checked out for six weeks. The borrower is responsible for distributing and returning all twelve books. The only thing missing is the readers.

There is an extensive catalog of book club sets here.

Pikes Peak Cultural Pass

Patrons can visit local museums and attractions free of charge with a library card and the Pikes Peak Cultural Pass. The pass can be reserved up to thirty days in advance, and each "ticket" allows free entry for a specific number of guests (it varies by location).

Library patrons can reserve one pass per destination every six months. The current participating venues are:

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

Denver Museum of Nature and Science

Glen Eyrie Castle

Pikes Peak Children's Museum

ProRodeo Hall of Fame

Rock Ledge Ranch

Space Foundation Discovery Center

The Money Museum

Western Museum of Mining and Industry

The passes book quickly, so it is best to plan a few weeks ahead. Go here to reserve a Cultural Pass.

In addition to the items listed above, the Pikes Peak Library of Things also has hotspots, lawn games, discovery kits, a seed library, video games, and much more. It is a treasure trove that is hiding in plain sight. You can explore the complete list here.