The Humpty Dumpty sculptures are a must-see in downtown Colorado Springs

"My Egg Benedict"Photo by the author

(Colorado Springs, CO) The downtown area of Colorado Springs has a vibrant art scene with numerous galleries and lots of outdoor sculptures and murals. A favorite art series in this community is the Humpty Dumpty sculptures.

The first bronze egg statue, H.D. (Humpty Dumpty), arrived in Colorado Springs in 2002 as part of the Art on the Streets program. H.D. sits outside the Pikes Peak Center (190 S. Cascade Avenue) in a convenient location where fans can easily take photos with him.

This sculpture was so popular that local businesses commissioned more pieces from the artist, Kimber Kiebiger.

There are currently seven Humpty Dumpty characters on East Colorado Ave and South Tejon Street. Several are sitting on the Plaza of the Rockies building, one is hanging upside down on a nearby parking garage, and the seventh one is across the street.

Plaza of the Rockies is at 111 S. Tejon Street. The statues are on the exterior of the building facing Colorado Avenue. Look up to find them.

Photos by the author

The egg sculptures include Eggie the Eagle (the skier), Maestro (the violinist), Chef (the pizza chef), Caviar (the fisherman), My Egg Benedict (the cover photo), Great Fall (the upside-down egg), and Egghead (the egg with crossed legs reading a book).

Photos by the author

Yearly, talented individuals submit artwork proposals to the Art on the Streets program. If the artwork is selected, this provides valuable exposure to the artist and new outdoor pieces for the Colorado Springs community to enjoy. It is a win-win for everyone.

In the case of Kimber Kiebiger, one creative and fun bronze egg sculpture has led to several more commissions from this community. Colorado Springs loves the Humpty Dumpty pieces.

Don't miss the opportunity to see them!

