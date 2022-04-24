An eatery with mile-high biscuit sandwiches in Colorado Springs

The Schooner at Denver Biscuit Company in Colorado Springs Photo by the author

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Denver Biscuit Company in downtown Colorado Springs offers a unique spin on chicken and biscuits. The chicken, served on a freshly baked biscuit, is piled high with options for every taste.

Denver Biscuit Company in Colorado Springs Photo by the author

This full-bar restaurant resides in a refurbished industrial building at the corner of Tejon Street and Moreno Avenue. It has an open, airy, relaxed feel with a chalkboard menu and plenty of booth space. It is a welcoming atmosphere with delicious food.

The Ellsworth Photo by the author

The Ellsworth sandwich is a crispy piece of buttermilk fried chicken served with pickles on a biscuit sitting in a dollop of honey. The bottom half of the biscuit absorbs the sweet flavor while the top half has a spicier stone ground mustard.

There was too much mustard for my taste, so I scraped off a tablespoon-sized amount of the condiment before finishing the meal. Other than the mustard, the sandwich was delicious. The house-made pickles were surprisingly good and had a great blend of sweet and spicy flavors.

The Franklin Photo by the author

A dining companion devoured the Franklin, a biscuit sandwich with fried chicken, bacon, and cheddar cheese smothered in sausage gravy. He added the optional egg which made the plate even messier but tastier. It was certainly a fork and knife sandwich.

The Schooner (pictured in the cover photo) was the highest stacked sandwich at our table. The cornmeal-battered catfish was accompanied by a healthy portion of coleslaw and tomatoes. The tartar sauce had a distinct horseradish flavor which mixed well with the fish and coleslaw. This meal earned a solid two thumbs up.

The Lola Photo by the author

Another member of our party ordered the Lola, chicken and bacon covered in maple syrup with a french toast biscuit. This sandwich was the least well-received meal at our table as the biscuit was mushy and perhaps undercooked after undergoing the french toast process.

When brought to the waitstaff's attention, she immediately offered a plain biscuit to replace the soggy french toast one. The customer service was outstanding, and the Lola on a plain biscuit hit the mark.

The sandwiches cost between $13 to $15, and they are a hearty meal, so bring your appetite.

The Denver Biscuit Company is open for breakfast and lunch. After 2:00 p.m. on weekdays (and 3:00 p.m. on weekends), the restaurant shifts to serving Fat Sully's Pizza. During the lunch hours, customers can order from both menus providing a nice variety for dining parties with assorted tastes.

For patrons interested in a sweet dairy treat to end their meal, walk through the restaurant to Frozen Gold, the adjoining ice cream parlor. Biscuits and ice cream - life doesn't get much better than that.

Location : 528 S. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs

: 528 S. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs Hours : Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday & Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

: Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday & Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Website

