Colorado Springs, CO

An eatery with mile-high biscuit sandwiches in Colorado Springs

Colorado Jill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHFHE_0fIjYDdy00
The Schooner at Denver Biscuit Company in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Denver Biscuit Company in downtown Colorado Springs offers a unique spin on chicken and biscuits. The chicken, served on a freshly baked biscuit, is piled high with options for every taste.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qMy1w_0fIjYDdy00
Denver Biscuit Company in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author

This full-bar restaurant resides in a refurbished industrial building at the corner of Tejon Street and Moreno Avenue. It has an open, airy, relaxed feel with a chalkboard menu and plenty of booth space. It is a welcoming atmosphere with delicious food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJNgu_0fIjYDdy00
The EllsworthPhoto by the author

The Ellsworth sandwich is a crispy piece of buttermilk fried chicken served with pickles on a biscuit sitting in a dollop of honey. The bottom half of the biscuit absorbs the sweet flavor while the top half has a spicier stone ground mustard.

There was too much mustard for my taste, so I scraped off a tablespoon-sized amount of the condiment before finishing the meal. Other than the mustard, the sandwich was delicious. The house-made pickles were surprisingly good and had a great blend of sweet and spicy flavors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=011QcP_0fIjYDdy00
The FranklinPhoto by the author

A dining companion devoured the Franklin, a biscuit sandwich with fried chicken, bacon, and cheddar cheese smothered in sausage gravy. He added the optional egg which made the plate even messier but tastier. It was certainly a fork and knife sandwich.

The Schooner (pictured in the cover photo) was the highest stacked sandwich at our table. The cornmeal-battered catfish was accompanied by a healthy portion of coleslaw and tomatoes. The tartar sauce had a distinct horseradish flavor which mixed well with the fish and coleslaw. This meal earned a solid two thumbs up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47YGud_0fIjYDdy00
The LolaPhoto by the author

Another member of our party ordered the Lola, chicken and bacon covered in maple syrup with a french toast biscuit. This sandwich was the least well-received meal at our table as the biscuit was mushy and perhaps undercooked after undergoing the french toast process.

When brought to the waitstaff's attention, she immediately offered a plain biscuit to replace the soggy french toast one. The customer service was outstanding, and the Lola on a plain biscuit hit the mark.

The sandwiches cost between $13 to $15, and they are a hearty meal, so bring your appetite.

The Denver Biscuit Company is open for breakfast and lunch. After 2:00 p.m. on weekdays (and 3:00 p.m. on weekends), the restaurant shifts to serving Fat Sully's Pizza. During the lunch hours, customers can order from both menus providing a nice variety for dining parties with assorted tastes.

For patrons interested in a sweet dairy treat to end their meal, walk through the restaurant to Frozen Gold, the adjoining ice cream parlor. Biscuits and ice cream - life doesn't get much better than that.

I will see you there!

  • Location: 528 S. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs
  • Hours: Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday & Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Website

Please follow me for local activities the whole family can enjoy.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Colorado Springs# Denver Biscuit Company# food# biscuits# Downtown Colorado Springs

Comments / 6

Published by

Psychologist turned writer | Outdoor enthusiast | Museum lover | We are stronger together | ConqueringCognitions.com

Colorado Springs, CO
1614 followers

More from Colorado Jill

Colorado Springs, CO

Saturday morning yoga at the Fine Arts Center and Garden of the Gods Park

(Colorado Springs, CO) The mind, body, and spiritual practice of yoga is a relaxing way to start the weekend. It is especially nice in a beautiful courtyard setting surrounded by outdoor art.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

"Motorless Morning" at Garden of the Gods Park on Saturday

Garden of the Gods in Colorado SpringsImage by Lexus_ from Pixabay. (Colorado Springs, CO) With towering red rock formations of all shapes and sizes, Garden of the Gods Park is a sight to behold. This geological wonder is one of the most popular Colorado Springs attractions, and there is often lots of auto traffic, but not this Saturday.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Pikes Peak Spring Birding Opportunities and Events

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Pikes Peak region is a bird lover's paradise, especially during spring migration and nesting season. Below are some local birding spots and guided hikes to help you enjoy this fascinating species.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

The Humpty Dumpty sculptures are a must-see in downtown Colorado Springs

(Colorado Springs, CO) The downtown area of Colorado Springs has a vibrant art scene with numerous galleries and lots of outdoor sculptures and murals. A favorite art series in this community is the Humpty Dumpty sculptures.

Read full story
9 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Treat mom to Mother's Day Tea at these historic homes

(Colorado Springs, CO) Mother's Day is just a few weeks away. It is time to make reservations, and a fun way to celebrate Mom is with a tea party in a lovely, historic home. On Saturday, May 7th, the McAllister House hosts a special Mother's Day Tea and Tour. There are two seatings at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. The Victorian-inspired tea includes scones, finger sandwiches, and desserts served in the McAllister Carriage House. Following the tea, guests will receive a tour of the historic home.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Food specials and discounts during Pikes Peak Restaurant Week (April 22nd - May 1st)

(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado Springs has a restaurant for every taste and budget from fine dining to quick bites, and these eateries are a vital part of the community. Starting today, you can support these local establishments by partaking in 2022 Pikes Peak Restaurant Week. Friday, April 22nd through Sunday, May 1, local eateries will be offering food specials and discounts.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs high school team makes history with Hall of Fame induction

(Colorado Springs, CO) The 2021 men's cross country team from Cheyenne Mountain High School (CMHS) continues its record-setting year. This group of talented young runners had a phenomenal season winning the Class 4A State Championship title in October 2021 with a score of 26. Although only the first five runners' scores were counted, all seven members finished in the top 18.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

4/20 Food Specials Today in Colorado Springs (April 20th)

(Colorado Springs, CO) How are you spending today, April 20th (420)? For some, it is a celebration, and for others, it is just another spring day in April. Regardless of how you mark this date, everyone can enjoy great food deals in Colorado Springs today.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

An Olympic Polar Plunge on Saturday in Colorado Springs

(Colorado Springs, CO) If you are looking for a refreshing start to the weekend, consider the Polar Plunge. This Saturday, April 23rd, join the fun by jumping into frigid water for a good cause at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

The Money Museum celebrates National Coin Week with special events

(Colorado Springs, CO) National Coin Week is April 17th through April 23rd, and the Edward C. Rochette Money Museum in Colorado Springs will have free admission for visitors all week.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

A Colorado Springs resource with free gardens, landscape designs, and showerhead exchange

(Colorado Springs, CO) Earth Day, the annual global celebration to raise awareness about the environment is this Friday, April 22nd. One local organization that works year-round on conservation efforts and environmental awareness is Colorado Springs Utilities.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Exclusive Full Castle Tour at Glen Eyrie on Monday, April 18th

Glen Eyrie Castle in Colorado SpringsPhoto by Rebekah Che on Unsplash. (Colorado Springs, CO) Glen Eyrie, a beautiful English Tudor-style castle located near Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs, has a special Easter Castle Tour. On Monday, April 18th, visitors can enjoy an extended two-hour guided tour of the entire castle.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Free, family-friendly activities in Colorado Springs on Saturday (April 16th)

(Colorado Springs, CO) Several free, family-friendly events are happening this Saturday in and around Colorado Springs. Rock Ledge Ranch is a living history museum on 230 acres at Garden of the Gods Park. Admission is free on Saturday, April 16th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Read full story
Colorado State

What is the most popular Easter candy in Colorado?

Easter is this weekend, and the stores are stocked with chocolate bunnies, jelly beans, and candy-coated eggs. What type of candy will be found at your house? It may depend on where you live.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Four-legged volunteers manage stress at Denver International Airport

(Denver, CO) According to a recent press release from Airports Council International, Denver International Airport (DIA) was the world's third busiest airport in 2021. The only airports busier than DIA were Atlanta, Georgia, and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas.

Read full story
Colorado State

National Park Week starts Saturday, April 16th, with waived entrance fees

(Colorado) This Saturday, April 16th, is the start of the 2022 National Park Week. To kick off the event, all national parks will waive their entrance fees on April 16th. The theme for this year is sPark Connections, and a few Colorado sites have special activities planned during this time.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo mourns the passing of Honey, an Asiatic black bear

(Colorado Springs, CO) On Friday night, April 8th, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs lost a beloved resident. According to a news release from the zoo, Honey, a 29-year-old Asiatic black bear, was euthanized after veterinary staff discovered "serious age-related conditions." Honey, and her sister Beezler, have lived at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo for almost 28 years.

Read full story
2 comments
Divide, CO

A donkey named Clyde was appointed mayor of Divide, Colorado

(Colorado) All rise for Clyde, the honorable new mayor of Divide, Colorado. Clyde, a donkey, was the decisive leader in the recent mayoral race earning an impressive 5,635 votes. Cinna and Maizey Little Wolf, highly capable dogs, tied for second place with 3,935 votes and will serve as esteemed vice mayors.

Read full story
23 comments
Breckenridge, CO

Trolling in Breckenridge for Isak Heartstone

Isak Heartstone in Breckenridge, COPhoto by the author. The most popular outdoor art exhibit in Breckenridge, Colorado, is a 15-foot wooden troll sculpture named Isak Heartstone.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy